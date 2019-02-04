Coastal Pines Technical College has seen a growth in enrollment for eight consecutive semesters.
College president Glenn Delbert, in an email, estimated a growth rate of about 20 percent by the time the end-of-semester report is released.
“The increase for the past three years can only be attributed to everyone’s hard work and passion for our students,” he said in the message. “For the past three years, each semester, we continue to break our own enrollment records.”
Lonnie Roberts, the college’s provost, said there were several other reasons for the steady increase in enrollment. Dual enrollment of high school students has added to the number of students taking courses at the college. In fact, Coastal Pines has the largest dual enrollment of any technical college in the state, Roberts said.
The health program has the biggest enrollment to meet the needs of hospitals in the region. A new RN program has been started to help alleviate a shortage in the region.
The college also tailors specific courses to meet the needs of regional employers, Roberts said. The apprentice program at Trident Refit Facility in Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base is a great example, but not the only one.
An electrical line program is now offered to meet the needs of Georgia Power for workers needed to work on power lines.
A new commercial fisherman program is waiting for approval to be offered. Roberts said he believes the program will be approved and be available later this year to meet the needs of the commercial fishing industry.
And the timber industry is suffering with a shortage of qualified workers to harvest trees.
Timber officials asked the college to create courses to train qualified employees, and the timber industry is providing some of the instructors, Roberts said.
“They were having trouble finding people with basic skills,” he said.
Randall Morris, a spokesman for Georgia Pacific, said he was among the supporters when the new timber program started.
“It’s a model of what a technical college can do to offer a course tailored to a particular industry,” he said.