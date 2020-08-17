Technical college set to open

KINGSLAND — Staff at a new technical college in Kingsland were busy Thursday setting up classrooms for the start of the school year less than two weeks away.
Construction of the new $21.8 million Coastal Pines Technical College campus was completed under budget with enough money left over to build an additional parking lot, said provost Lonnie Roberts.
During a tour of the two-story, 61,000-square-foot campus building, Roberts expressed confidence all the equipment will be installed before classes begin Aug. 24.
Camden County has the largest dual enrollment of high school students taking technical classes in the state, with nearly 1,000 participants. Roberts expects that strong participation to continue at the new campus.
Degrees will be offered in welding, electronics, engineering, computers and specialized training to meet the needs of local businesses. Other programs include business technology, certified engineer assistant, computer information systems, electronics technology, engineering technology, general education, health care science, health care assistant, industrial systems technology, maritime operations technology, naval maintenance apprentice, nurse aide, and welding and joining technology.
There will be some significant modifications when the school year begins, such as many more online classes, with instructors holding lectures and instruction online, and lectures being recorded for use by students at any time.
While many classes can be taught online, a technical college requires lab work by students. Roberts said there will be what he described as “hybrid labs” at all Coastal Pines campuses. A limited number of students would be in the lab for instruction. They will be required to wear masks and social distance.
After a lab is completed, Roberts said all the equipment and surfaces will be sanitized before the next class is allowed inside. It will make for longer workdays for instructors because of the class size limits.
College officials have already talked with officials at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay about offering specialized classes for sailors now that they have the space and ability to accommodate training specific to a particular business or industry. The college is already involved with the apprentice program at Trident Refit Facility at Kings Bay.
Roberts said college officials are using advertising, social media and public appearances to spread the word about the campus opening.
“We’ll be ready,” he said. “They have been hungry for this.”