KINGSLAND — Construction of a new technical college in Kingsland is less than two weeks from material completion.
Lonnie Roberts, provost of Coastal Pines Technical College, said construction of the 61,000-square-foot campus building will be completed by July 15. Then college officials will inspect the building and give the contractor an additional 30 days for any necessary changes.
But in meantime, all the office and classroom equipment will be moved into the building, a process Roberts said would take about two weeks.
“Our plan is to have all the equipment installed by mid August,” he said.
That deadline is important because Roberts said the first day of the fall semester is Aug. 24, and he already has students enrolling in the full slate of classes that will be offered.
Degrees will be offered in welding, electronics, engineering, computers and specialized training to meet the needs of local businesses. Other programs include business technology, certified engineer assistant, computer information systems, electronics technology, engineering technology, general education, health care science, health care assistant, industrial systems technology, maritime operations technology, naval maintenance apprentice, nurse aide, and welding and joining technology.
There will be some significant modifications such as many more online classes, with instructors holding lectures and instruction online, with them being recorded for use by students at any time.
All teachers will be online and available throughout the day for students, he said.
While many classes can be taught online, a technical college requires lab work by students. Roberts said there will be what he described as “hybrid labs” at all Coastal Pines campuses. A limited number of students would be in the lab for instruction. They will be required to wear masks and social distance.
After a lab is completed, Roberts said all the equipment and surfaces will be sanitized before the next class is allowed inside. It will make for longer workdays for instructors because of the class size limits.
Roberts said the college will hold a free enrollment day July 14. The application fee will be waived for one day only, he said.
The only thing behind schedule is the ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the long awaited technical college in Camden County. Roberts said a ceremony will be held, but it won’t be until after classes start.
“It’s really an impressive building,” he said. “We’re enrolling students now.”