KINGSLAND — After a decade-long wait, a new technical college in Kingsland is preparing to open in mid-August.
Lonnie Roberts, provost of Coastal Pines Technical College, said construction of the 61,000-square-foot main campus building is ongoing, with the focus of work on the interior.
“Things are going along very well,” Roberts said.
Parking lot paving should begin this month, with the city of Kingsland set to pave the entrance road after the heavy equipment is gone, he said.
A full slate of classes will be offered, including welding, electronics, engineering, computers and specialized training to meet the needs of local businesses. Other programs include business technology, certified engineer assistant, computer information systems, electronics technology, engineering technology, general education, health care science, health care assistant, industrial systems technology, maritime operations technology, naval maintenance apprentice, nurse aide and welding and joining technology.
The new campus will also have the distinction of being the only Coastal Pines campus to offer a new two-year cyber security major to meet the growing demand by companies of all sizes for people with the expertise needed to keep computers from suffering breaches.
“In today’s world, even your home has cyber security issues,” Roberts said.
Roberts said the new cyber security classes are another example of how the college is responding to the changing needs of the workplace.
Roberts said there are no projections for the enrollment when the new college opens, but he expects the same steady growth that he has seen at other campuses.
Some of the students will come from Camden County High School as part of the dual enrollment program. Roberts said Camden High has the highest dual enrollment in a technical college in Georgia.
But it’s not only students seeking a technical degree who will benefit once the new campus opens. Roberts envisions a relationship with Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, where the college will offer specialized courses for workers on base. Currently, workers travel to areas outside Camden County for much of their training.
The college already helps to train students for the apprenticeship program for Trident Refit Facility, the command responsible for maintaining the Ohio-class submarines on base.
There is enough room on the 20-acre site for another building as large as the one recently constructed, so Roberts believes there is plenty of room to grow.
“This is the 11th consecutive semester with an enrollment increase,” he said. “Our mission is workforce development. I can’t stress how important that is.”