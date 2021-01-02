Teaching in a pandemic: Educators rise to challenges of 2020

In a year infamous for unexpected twists and continuous challenges, schools did not stray from their vital mission of educating students.
Their work has gone on, despite the long list of difficulties associated with teaching during a pandemic. Educators have risen to the occasion, adapting, learning and working harder than ever.
Schools in the Golden Isles welcomed students back into buildings in August while many around the country chose to remain completely virtual.
Public schools offered students a choice between in-person and virtual learning when students returned after having gone to all-virtual from March to May.
Offering two options meant teachers have had to instruct in both formats. They’ve also had to quickly learn new technology and adapt in numerous other ways to a different kind of classroom.
“We’ve had such a wonderful staff of teachers who have been so accommodating in spite of the fact that they’ve had to do virtual and face-to-face every day,” said Robin Hunter, principal of Glynn Middle School. “They’ve had a lot of challenges on them, and it’s been a really hard learning curve, but they have just adapted so well.”
As the second half of the school year begins, many challenges remain. More students will be returning to in-person instruction after opting to spend the first part of the year in virtual learning. This will make limiting staff and students’ risk of exposure to COVID-19 more difficult, although so far this school year positive case numbers have remained low in schools.
Educators must also focus significant effort on catching students up who’ve experienced any kind of loss in learning development.
“We’ve got to find a way to fill those gaps of skills that kids have missed or lost or we’ve just not had the time to catch them up on,” Hunter said. “These virtual learning kids have not been inside of our building for almost a year now. While virtual learning, there’s a lot of good that we can do with it, (but) it’s still not the same as being there face to face with kids and teachers.
“We’ve got to find a way to keep people safe but still educate them with as much rigor and relevance as possible.”
A new superintendent
When Scott Spence put in an application to be superintendent of Glynn County Schools, he had no possible way of knowing how different the job would look in 2020.
“As a first year superintendent, I could never have imagined what we would face during this school year,” he said. “When we returned in August, our teachers faced situations that they or no one else had ever faced before. Our students had been out of school for over 150 days.”
That lengthy time away from the classroom meant teachers had to deal with situations created by the loss of instructional time combined with issues that students were facing as a result of being away from school for so long.
“Therefore our first priority was to deal with the problems that our students were facing,” Spence said. “In addition, our teachers had also been away from the classroom for that same amount of time. With that said, they also had to deal with issues that the loss of instructional time created.”
The pandemic has made what was once relatively simple much more complicated, Spence said. As a teacher and principal, he said the normal goal was just to create an environment where teachers could teach and students could learn.
“This pandemic has made what was once simple now a very difficult task,” Spence said. “I will never take for granted the many issues that not only our students face but also the issues that our teachers face on a daily basis.
“If I’ve learned one thing during the first semester of the current school year it is that everyone has their own problems to deal with. My job as superintendent is to help all of my students and teachers to work through their individual problems in order to create the best possible educational setting for all involved.”
In many parts of the country, there are students who have not yet returned to a face-to-face educational setting since the pandemic’s outset.
“I’m not sure that people truly realize just how bad things are in some of our larger cities in terms of education,” Spence said. “We are very fortunate here that we have a supportive board of education and a wonderfully supportive community.”
Priorities moving into 2021 will include focusing on students who have fallen behind, he said.
“We also have to be concerned with continuing to move those students who have made adequate progress in the right direction,” he said. “Unlike any time in my journey as an educator we have variables that have been created by this pandemic. Our teachers and leaders will have to be creative in identifying ways to address the needs of all of our students.”
Questions about the future remain, he said, but hopefully an end to some challenges is in sight.
“We are given very little guidance from our state government. Therefore, it sometimes seems that we are on our own when dealing with this pandemic,” Spence said. “What we need is very clear guidance. It is my hope that with the vaccines that we have been reading about things will get back to normal very soon.”
Not normal yet
One of the largest challenges for principals going into the school year was planning for a school day that had to look much different.
“Whatever plans we had, we had to completely scratch all of our plans,” Hunter said.
This meant rethinking most of the logistics of the school day, from how students transitioned between classes to where they ate lunch and more.
“It’s really forced us to be creative, out-of-the-box thinkers because it’s not one size fits all,” Hunter said. “Not every school has to do it the same way because we don’t have the same set of kids.”
Spence has given principals autonomy to make decisions specific to their schools, she said.
“That has been really helpful, to have that freedom to do what needs to happen in our schools for our kids’ sake,” she said.
Slade Turner, principal at Brunswick High School, said many of the changes his school made normally would have been a big deal. But in a year like 2020, change was a familiar experience.
“We added lunch periods to spread out the number of students eating at any given time,” he said. “We encouraged students to enjoy the amazing courtyard during lunch time. We made a number of changes that ensured that the physical space was safe to occupy.”
School staff also had to help students get back into the routine of being in school.
“At the beginning of the school year academics was not the first priority,” he said. “This sounds ridiculous, but it was not our goal. Our first goal was to have a safe space where students could come to learn and then welcoming them into that space so we could begin to focus on academic progress later down the road.”
School administrators were tasked with communicating their plans to staff, students and families, said Mavis Jaudon, principal at Burroughs-Molette Elementary. They also had to implement virtual learning and face-to-face learning in school, all while ensuring everyone felt safe being in the building.
“We have students who will continue to be virtual for second semester and that will be challenging because we want to make sure we are continuing to meet their academic needs and the needs of our parents,” she said. “Continuing to keep our students and staff safe will always be a challenge.”
Flexibility has become a necessary talent this year, Turner said.
“More than ever, this year has proven that it is important to be flexible and adjust instruction each and every day to meet the students wherever they are at that very moment,” he said.
Thank a teacher
The work of teachers has been the bedrock of the local schools’ capability to successfully continue serving students.
Teachers are tasked with the important job of making sure students are prepared to ultimately graduate high school and be successful in their lives. Even during a pandemic, that responsibility does not cease, and the timeline of learning development cannot be frozen.
“Our teachers have risen to the challenge,” Hunter said.
At Glynn Middle, teachers lead four in-person classes a day and one virtual class. During the virtual class, no students are in the room. Instead they’re logging on to class remotely, maybe with a parent at their side.
But because there currently is not enough technology available in schools to allow each student in the building to have access to their own computer, teachers must plan each lesson in two formats — on paper and online.
“Because we’re not a one-to-one school system with computers for everybody, they’re having to teach face-to-face kids one way — that is pen and paper, not digital,” Hunter said. “But then they have to create a completely different lesson plan that is completely virtual that is completely on Google Classroom for one period a day.”
Teachers also have to post their lesson plans and videos five to 10 days out. Many have had to learn how to use technology this way quickly.
“In spite of all that, they’ve had a great attitude about it,” Hunter said. “They’re just, ‘Well it is what it is. let’s just roll with it.’”
Spence said he feels confident students in Glynn County have received quality face-to-face instruction as well as access to solid virtual learning opportunities.
“While it may seem easy, it is not a simple task for our teachers to provide our students with quality instruction in both settings,” Spence said. “I believe that we have been able to do so in Glynn County. Without a doubt, our teachers have been the most important factor in making this happen.”
There may never be a way to thank teachers enough for their work this school year, Hunter said.