Another summer vacation has come and gone, and teachers, parents and students are preparing now to begin a new school year.
For many new faces, though, next week’s first day of school on Aug. 8 will not be their first day in the school building. Glynn County Schools hosted an orientation Wednesday morning at Brunswick High School for its 120 new teachers. And later that morning, sixth-graders across the county visited their new middle schools for the first time, at “Rule the School” events hosted at the four middle schools.
“We’re really excited to begin a new year and to have you here with us,” said Debbie Bennett, executive director of human resources for Glynn County Schools, addressing the cafeteria full of new teachers at Brunswick High. The teachers were each introduced to everyone during the breakfast event, and they were able to meet the school system’s leadership as well.
The annual orientation aims to help new teachers quickly see that they’re supported by the entire school system, Bennett said.
“We really have a sense of community with all of our employees,” she said. “… This is a chance for them to meet the different leaders in our district and to see that this is a very, I think, caring, supportive system to be a part of.”
There are two types of people in the school system, said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, at the breakfast. There are teachers and those who support teachers.
“We’re here to support you, and if you need anything, we’re always here for you,” he told the teachers.
Following the breakfast, the teachers went through technology training at Brunswick High before heading over to their schools, where each was assigned a mentor to help them through their first day. Teacher planning begins today.
At Glynn Middle School, sixth-grade students and their parents were experiencing their first taste of middle school education.
Their first challenge was to separate — parents in gym, students in the cafeteria.
“Well, we got down here to start, and there wasn’t a soul in the gym,” said Robin Hunter, principal at Glynn Middle School. “All the parents were in there with their kids. So we had to go in there and say, ‘OK parents, y’all are supposed to come here with us.’”
This separation anxiety between parents and students who only a couple months ago attended elementary school is expected, Hunter said. That’s why the school system offers the “Rule the School” event, so the sixth-graders can tour their new school building and meet the staff, before the older students arrive and classes begin.
“We have two sessions running concurrently,” Hunter said. “We give students a copy of their schedule and explain what their schedule is and what it looks like. We talk about rules and behavior and expectations. We tell them about all the athletics and extracurricular activities that are available to them to get involved in.”
As the students begin their school tours, the parents are in a meeting with the school administrators, who try to ease any anxieties the parents may have.
“It’s a big change, so we did everything possible to try to ease their minds today,” Hunter said.
The school’s PTA provided T-shirts to all the students, who also received lunch at the end of the event. Eaddy Sams, a member of the Glynn County Board of Education and former PTA treasurer at Glynn Middle, attended the event. She recalled watching her own son attend “Rule the School” at Glynn Middle last year and said this event is beneficial for families.
“It familiarizes the child with the school,” she said. “They’re generally nervous for that first day.”
Hunter guessed that the parents may be more nervous than the students.
“We get that, and that’s why we do this for sixth-grade parents,” she said. “This is just such a big jump.”