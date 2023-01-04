Teachers get on-the-job training

Teacher externship
Glynn County teachers explain their experience at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center when they participated in a teacher externship program to learn more about the requirement for a job.

A group of Glynn County teachers shared their experiences Tuesday about what they learned shadowing workers with some of the largest employers in the Golden Isles.

The Connect Glynn Educator Externship Program, in its second year, was created to help teachers better understand the employment needs in Glynn County. They take lessons learned to tailor specific curriculum to help businesses with their challenges of finding employees.

