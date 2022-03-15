Teachers who participated in the Connect Glynn Educator Externship Program met Monday to explain what they learned by shadowing workers with some of the largest employers in the Golden Isles.
The program was created to help teachers better understand the employment needs in Glynn County as a way to tailor curriculum to help businesses with their challenges of finding employees.
What they learned during a presentation at Glynn Academy was there are lots of available jobs, many requiring simply at GED or high school diploma and a willingness to show up to work every day.
The four employers participating are Southeast Georgia Health System, Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Sea Island Co. and King & Prince Seafood.
Teachers who went to Southeast Georgia Health System learned doctors and nurses are a small percentage of workers needed to manage a hospital and meet the needs of patients. In fact, the health system has more than 2,750 employees highly dependent on each other.
The lowest paying entry-level job starts at $14.75 an hour.
Sea Island Co. is a family-owned business that features a variety of employment opportunities that go beyond the most visible jobs at the resort. Jobs include dispatchers, engineers, chefs, banquet managers and sales team members.
Heath Holdsworth, a teacher at Greer Elementary School, was among the group of teachers who went to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center to learn about the career opportunities there.
“There are lots of pathways to jobs at FLETC,” he said. “I saw a lot of connection to what we do and what needs to be done.”
The group met with top management, as well as employees at different levels.
King & Prince Seafood’s marketing director and other employees showed teachers the production process from start to finish and the jobs required to meet the consumer demands.
What teachers learned is people entering the workplace can’t take advantage of employment opportunities if they are not aware of them.
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce said teachers participating in the externship program will receive $500 grants to help incorporate what they learned in the workplace back into the classroom.
“It’s important to learn why companies do this,” he said. “This program is only going to expand again.”