Following her arrest last week on charges of harboring a murder suspect, a special education teacher at St. Simons Elementary School has been placed on administrative leave.

Brunswick police arrested Jennifer Higginbotham, 47, on Thursday and charged her with hindering the apprehension and punishment of a criminal. On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service located fugitive Antonio LaFrancis Duncan at Higginbotham’s residence at 1900 Townsend Street.

More from this section

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.