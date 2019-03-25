In Tyler Mimbs’ classroom, few moments go to waste.
Mimbs, a fifth-grade teacher at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School on St. Simons, stays in constant motion. His students do the same, filling nearly every second of the day with productivity, from the time they arrive in the morning to their dismissal at the end of the school day.
“That starts from day one — we’re always moving when we’re in here,” Mimbs said. “You can go and have your free time when you’re at home, but when you’re here, we’re moving. Even if it’s having fun, we’re moving.”
Those spare moments are used for more than academic learning, though. Mimbs also often takes that opportunity to strengthen his relationship with the students.
“For me, it’s about the relationship — the in-between moments that have nothing to do with academics, like ‘How’s your life?’ and ‘How was your weekend?’” he said.
Mimbs’ energized and efficient, yet personal, teaching style earned him the title of 2018-19 Glynn County Teacher of the Year in November 2018. Mimbs, who is in his third year of teaching at Oglethorpe Point Elementary and fifth year teaching overall, said it was surreal to win that honor in a county filled with many highly experienced and impressive teachers.
“There’s so many teachers in this building that I learned from,” he said. “That’s just my school. I know there are so many great teachers in the county. How in the world was I picked?”
Mimbs graduated in 2016 from the College of Coastal Georgia, where he also played tennis. His experience both as a tennis player and coach contributes heavily to his “stay in motion” mentality in the classroom.
From a young age, though, he said he’s been inspired by what he calls the “light bulb moment,” in which he plays a role in helping someone gain new knowledge.
“I remember helping some of my buddies do math and biology, and their moment of ‘Oh I get it’ was the most thrilling thing to me,” he said.
Even now, after years of teaching, he’s blown away by the fact that students walk into his classroom knowing little about certain topics and leave with new knowledge he gave them.
“Tyler has a passion for teaching especially social studies content. It is evident when his students love to share the lessons he has taught,” said Wendy Hightower, a fifth-grade teacher at Oglethorpe Point Elementary and Mimbs’ teaching partner this year. “… He has high expectations for all of his students because he has a strong belief in their abilities.”
Mimbs’ upbeat attitude and creativity rub off on those around him, she said.
“He has a way of bringing out the best in his students and his colleagues,” she said.
Mimbs faces similar challenges that most teachers experience, though. One significant struggle is balancing his work life with his personal life.
“There’s only 24 hours in a day, and you can’t stay here forever,” he said. “You need to go home and actually eat and exercise and things.”
His workday begins early and ends well into the evening. His wife, who also teaches at Oglethorpe Point — the two met when he moved into his position there and married this past June — rides with him to school every morning, and they arrive around 7:10 a.m. each day.
“I used to get here at 7 on the dot. I have a wife now,” Mimbs joked. “She likes to get in at like 7:20. So we’ve had to find the middle ground. We get here at about 7:10 every day.”
From the moment Mimbs arrives, he’s moving. He’s organizing the classroom, reading over the day’s lessons and then helping students in small groups until the school day officially begins.
Mimbs, who teaches, math, science and social studies, has 42 students on his roster, between the two fifth-grade classes he teaches.
He strives to have a relationship with each student. He also has a unique handshake for every student in his class.
It’s a tactic adopted from some of the most successful professional basketball teams. Frequent high-fiving builds a connection off the court, and Mimbs for the past two years has memorized a handshake for every student in his class, in hopes of building better connections with the students.
“Students benefit from his young spirit and his inept way of building relationships,” said Anna Wiles, principal at Oglethorpe Point Elementary. “He has a specific handshake with every student in the classroom … Tyler is a continuous force in motion constantly challenging students to perform at his or her optimum level.”
The Teacher of the Year program recognizes the extraordinary time, planning and energy that goes into being a teacher, Wiles said.
“I feel recognition for teachers year round is warranted and needed in our profession, highlighting the ones that truly make a difference in our schools and community,” she said. “Tyler Mimbs makes a huge impact on students and is motivated to continue his path of success.”
Mimbs expects the state to announce the finalists for Georgia’s Teacher of the Year in May.
To win the countywide title, Mimbs was first nominated as Oglethorpe Point’s Teacher of the Year in August 2018. He then submitted several essays, went through an interview process and had his class observed twice by the county’s judging panel.
“They came and watched an electricity lesson, which is my favorite,” he said. “We literally were just doing electricity at the same time. I didn’t mean to be like, ‘Come watch the best lesson of the year.’”
His students were scattered around the room, pulling resources from different parts of the classroom as they tried to build an electric circuit without any direction from Mimbs.
The panel that day had the chance to see a literal light bulb moment in Mimbs’ classroom.
“The students are frustrated, and you’re like ‘Keep going,’” Mimbs said. “And then somebody finally has the light bulb moment, where it pops on.”