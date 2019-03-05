Teacher battles cancer with community support

Of all of life’s major questions, one of the most perplexing is “Why do bad things happen to good people?” One could spend hours mulling theories and dissecting philosophies and still come up empty handed.
But Shannon Lemmon doesn’t have time for that. She is too busy living life to its fullest. That is true despite the fact that the Glynn Academy history teacher has been dealt some harsh and unfair blows, namely repeated cancer diagnosis. The first came soon after she was married.
“To make a long story short, I got married when I was 33 and we had just had my daughter, Ava, and bought a house ... a little after a year into our marriage, I was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer,” Lemmon said.
While it was understandably devastating, she took it in stride, working her way through chemotherapy and into remission. The Lemmons went on to have their second daughter, Olivia, and all seemed well.
But that’s when the mom got another round of soul crushing news — the cancer had returned.
“That was back in 2015, and it was stage four. The ironic thing is that we had moved here and I really didn’t have a group of ‘friends,’ just people I’d known from Ava’s school. But the beautiful thing was, food started showing up at my door ... I had every type of chicken pot pie imaginable, and it just kept coming,” she said with a laugh.
“It made me feel amazing that I was being taken care of and loved. It just made the experience so much better.”
The family was also heavily supported by their church — St. Simons United Methodist. The congregation and other local families helped carry them through that particular storm.
Sadly, that was not all the Lemmons would have to endure. Most recently, she was diagnosed for a third time, with the cancer having metastasized to her lungs.
But, true to form, Lemmon continues to approach this newest bout with unbridled optimism.
“That, of course, was very scary. But I have a wonderful doctor at Mayo, and we have a plan,” she said. “I am not going to let cancer identify me. It’s not who I am.”
Lemmon is going into battle the third time with a wealth of community support. Not only does she have her church and colleagues at school, she also has untold strangers in the area rooting for her. Many of the efforts are fundraisers to help support the cost of her treatment, which includes clinical trials.
“It’s been amazing ... it’s not just meals, which we’re still getting, but it’s also fundraisers. I see my last name everywhere on t-shirts and on signs. It’s been overwhelming. I feel so loved, and it is so much easier going through this. It’s so much easier to be positive about it,” she said.
In fact, one fundraising event — a tennis tournament — is fast approaching. Hosted by the First Baptist Church St. Simons Island, the round robin event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 13 at the Jekyll Island Tennis Center on Jekyll Island. The cost is $40 per person. Raffles and prizes will be available. All of the proceeds go to the Lemmon family.
Genise Tworek, member of the First Baptist Church group known as Tennis Friends, said this is the third year for cancer research at Jekyll Island.
“When we heard of Shannon’s situation, the committee agreed immediately to donate all proceeds to Shannon’s personal treatment of lung cancer. Our motto for our fundraiser is ‘Together We Can Ace Cancer.’ This year, we want to help Shannon ace lung cancer permanently,” Tworek said. “Our goal is to relieve some of the financial burden on Shannon and her family, so they can focus on her treatment and spend time with one another. Please join us in praying for Shannon, her family and her physicians.”
For Lemmon, the tennis event is just another reason she is so grateful for the community. The generosity and support of those she knows and those she doesn’t have helped her continue to move forward with hope and optimism.
“This community has made all the difference. I came home from chemo on Valentine’s Day, and I wasn’t feeling so good, but we had five huge baskets of things. Everyone from my school to the staff of Oglethorpe Elementary, where my husband works, to the church to just other mamas helping with my kids ... they have been incredible,” she said.
“That’s why I can go through it with a good attitude. And you have to have a good attitude. You have to go into each day with the idea that it’s going to be the greatest day ever.”
Coastal People appears Tuesdays. Contact Lindsey Adkison at ladkison@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 346 to suggest a person for a column.