Teacher, artist shares love of craft

Sarah Schuyler beamed as the children crowded around, holding their creations. Each one had crafted a castle in Schuyler’s art class, and the Frederica Academy students simply couldn’t wait to share their special work.
“What did we do first?” Schuyler queried.
“We did a design,” the second-graders responded in unison.
“That’s right, we made a plan then we built our castles ... just like architects,” their teacher responded.
When the little ones were done sharing their work, they retreated to another classroom, and Schuyler headed back to her art room.
“The castles were part of a lesson about fairy tales. It’s always nice to be able to do something that goes along with their other classes,” she said. “Of course, we do other things too like painting.”
Painting, in fact, is what brought Schuyler to the classroom in the first place. After majoring in art in her undergraduate program, she went on to continue to refine her skills.
“I took art in college and did some graduate work at Carnegie Mellon University,” she said. “I, mainly, was doing calligraphy. Then I kind of got into painting.”
“I taught art in Pittsburgh and Chautauqua, N.Y., then in 1978 I got married and we moved to Nashville. My husband, Thom, was in the music business. He wrote a lot of good songs in the 80s. He was head of RCA for a while and CMA,” she said. “I was raising children and painting.”
While she is a native of Pittsburgh, Schuyler was well acquainted with the Golden Isles before moving to the area a couple of years back. Her grandmother, Tallu Fish, lived in the Rockefeller house before the state purchased Jekyll Island. Schuyler made frequent visits during that time.
“She was one of the first people to live on the island and wrote books about it,” Schuyler said. “So she was an author and historian. She was the curator of the museum.”
That association sparked a life-long love of “Georgia’s jewel.” She and her husband decided to move to the island, where they live today. Since relocating, Schuyler has become active in the Jekyll Island Arts Association, displaying her work at exhibits at Goodyear Cottage, the organization’s home base.
“There’s one up now that will be up through March. It’s a lot of shore birds done with oil,” she said.
While exhibiting is one thing, Schuyler truly relishes being able to combine her love of art with her love of teaching. And she’s able to do that at the association’s annual arts festival.
This year will be the 45th event, offering days worth of activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 8-9. It will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 10 in and around Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District.
The free, family-friendly event draws thousands who come to see the exhibits, buy bake sale items and take in artist demonstrations. This year, as last, Schuyler will be manning the children’s tent, offering creative projects for little ones. The children’s art tent will feature watercolor, shell jewelry, fish prints, clay turtles and other clay projects.
“I love it. Last year was my first year here. We did gyotaku, which is a Japanese way of making fish prints. Last year we had a real fish to use and the kids loved it,” she said with a smile. “They also had a wonderful woman named Mary (Perkins) doing pottery with the children.”
Whether it’s in a formal classroom or outside in a festival tent, Schuyler is in her element when surrounded by children. And she loves to see their creativity shine.
“It’s a fun job. They’re so creative, and they aren’t afraid to try, unlike adults,” she said. “As we get older, we think, ‘Oh, I could never do that,’ but it’s my theory that art is like playing the piano. You may not become a concert pianist, but everyone can play if they practice. It’s the same with art.”
