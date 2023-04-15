St. Mark’s Towers will set the table next week for its first formal Tea at the Towers fundraising event.
The senior living community, located at One Towers Plaza near the intersection of U.S. 17 and Parkwood Drive in Brunswick, will host a traditional high tea service that the community is invited to attend. The event will also feature a silent auction and entertainment by saxophonist Dexter Jones.
The High Tea will take place in the Floyd Activity Room from 1-3 p.m. April 21.
“In the tea, what we’re actually serving is going to be your traditional high tea with light h’orderves and some sweets,” said Jenna Lightfoot, executive director of St. Mark’s Towers.
St. Mark’s Towers has provided one-bedroom apartments for low-income seniors since 1982. The HUD-supported property is home to residents ages 62 and older, and they pay no more than 30% of their Social Security benefit, regardless of amount, for rent and utilities.
St. Mark’s offers free transportation to medical appointments and shopping, as well as social events and activities for its residents.
Proceeds raised during the high tea will help fund the programs that directly benefit seniors.
“The fundraising efforts will go toward our programs as well as the upkeep and maintenance of the building — the capital needs of the building, essentially,” Lightfoot said.
She encouraged the community to take this opportunity to support seniors.
“I think it’s really essential that we as a community support our senior population,” Lightfoot said.
Organizers hope it will be a unique event to attend.
“Last Mother’s Day, we did a tea and it was a huge hit with our residents,” Lightfoot said. “We thought it was pretty unique and that we’d give it a try as a fundraiser.”
Residents at St. Mark’s have supported the event by buying tickets, offering to volunteer and donating to the silent auction.
“They’re very supportive of this event because this is their home,” Lightfoot said. “At the end of the day, this is where they come home to, and we want to make sure that we are able to have this location for many years to come to continue to support our seniors.”
Tickets for event are available at the Towers office or online via EventBrite.com. Limited seating is available, so advance purchase is advised.