Tea at the Towers

Jenna Lightfoot, executive director of St. Mark’s Towers, prepares for the Tea at the Towers on April 21.

 Provided photo

St. Mark’s Towers will set the table next week for its first formal Tea at the Towers fundraising event.

The senior living community, located at One Towers Plaza near the intersection of U.S. 17 and Parkwood Drive in Brunswick, will host a traditional high tea service that the community is invited to attend. The event will also feature a silent auction and entertainment by saxophonist Dexter Jones.

More from this section