With the final phase of renovations to his office underway, Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman is glad to see a light at the end of the tunnel.
Visitors to the office now would see a wall on the west side of the room in place of an uneven row of the vehicle tag and title clerks’ windows.
Behind that, workers are tearing down the old “tag line,” as Chapman called it, and replacing them with a straight line of windows that the tax commissioner believes will be an improvement for both taxpayers and clerks.
While those windows are under construction, however, the clerks had to be juggled around to make room for all the tax clerks with less space.
“I moved the property (tax) collection into a (different) room, and we took their windows (on the other side of the room) and temporarily moved the tag line people there. We moved seven operating tag windows and three property windows,” Chapman said. “Other than close quarters — extremely close quarters — it hasn’t affected the time it takes to serve the customer.
“The property people will be staying there to the very end, the tag people will be moving in six to eight weeks back to the other side.”
The latest estimate for completion is in August, Chapman said. Commissioners set aside $300,000 in the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget to pay for the project, and it’s looking like it will come in under budget.
In a past interview with The News, Chapman said he starting working on plans for the renovations prior to taking office in January 2017. Some issues in January 2018 temporarily stalled the project and the first phase of construction wrapped up in August later that year.
Plans included major structural changes to the office, repurposing existing offices and new equipment purchases, all with the purpose of improving efficiency, Chapman explained during a past interview.
“A lot’s been accomplished,” Chapman said Wednesday. “... The number one thing was I didn’t like seeing people have to stand up.”
Some folks have a hard time standing for extended periods, Chapman said. Having to watch those people stand for long periods, clerks would pressure themselves to work quicker.
A new ticketing system solved that problem, allowing taxpayers to take a number and wait in a sitting area. Removing that distraction reduced the pressure on clerks, he said, and the number of errors in their work has dropped as a result.
In addition, he said he’s put an emphasis on making sure taxpayers know what to bring with them to the tax office, hoping to put a dent in the number of repeat trips they have to make.
“Our goal is to try our best to make it one or two trips at most,” Chapman said.
Rearranging the office behind the scenes has improved efficiency by a good bit as well, Chapman said.
While changes such as adding a break room, moving restrooms closer to where employees actually work and moving some doors may seem relatively trivial, they’ve made a big difference in the day-to-day significantly decreasing the time employees spend away from their desks, he explained. During the final phase and during previous phases, Chapman thanked taxpayers for their patience.
“All we can do is offer good customer service, and we try to do that,” he said.