A roughly $300,000 renovation project in the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office in the Harold Pate Building in downtown Brunswick continues to progress.
Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman said the project is around 70 percent complete as of Friday.
The most recent change is the addition of an automated queuing system. Citizens visiting the office select from a number of options, including title, tag and disability parking placard, and they are given a number.
The next ticket number to be served is displayed on three monitors throughout the building, all within sight of a bench, he said.
“Older folks can’t stand up a long time, plus the (clerks) get anxious with people standing (in line),” Chapman said. “... They don’t have to stand, plus it calls them to the right window.”
If the citizen selected the wrong reason for their visit, their ticket can be transferred to a new window, and they’ll be called to the correct window.
“It almost went off without a hitch. These people also installed the equipment for the (Department of Driver Services),” Chapman said.
Chapman said he’s also working on another process to allow citizens to set up appointments with the office, eliminating the wait period entirely.
Only two major changes to the office are left before the renovations are complete, Chapman said. To bring the entrance doors into the office up to fire code, he’ll have a beam in the middle of the doorway removed and the doors reversed to open outward instead of inward.
“Like in clubs, it keeps the doors from getting stuck when crowds are pushing on them if there’s a fire,” Chapman said.
Windows lining either side of the office, behind which the office clerks sit, are next on the list, he added. They’ll be overhauled so all the windows are in line, as opposed to the current configuration in which some jut out further than others.
Behind the scenes, much of the office has been carpeted and new restrooms, a break room and training room were built. Chapman also had new cubicles installed for the office’s accountants and the workspace for clerks processing property tax exemptions reconfigured.
The carpet dampens noise and is easier to clean, the training room cuts down on travel costs by allowing employees to view webinars instead of traveling for training and the new restrooms — which are closer to where clerks work — cut down on the time employees spend away from their desks, Chapman explained.
In addition, employees can eat lunch in the new break room, which is more convenient and further cuts down on time spent away from their desks.
“I’ve probably moved seven doors, and I’ve moved them so we can utilize the whole space,” Chapman said.
He said the last two items on the list are currently being evaluated on the financial side. The county, which owns the building, may want to do some work on the ceilings, but that wasn’t part of his original plan, he said.