Late Sunday afternoon, hundreds packed the King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort on St. Simons Island. They milled about as dozens of local chefs and restaurateurs offered samples of their cuisine.
It’s a scene that has taken place for two decades at the annual fundraiser, A Taste of Glynn, which benefits the Glynn Community Crisis Center in Brunswick. The nonprofit organization offers help and hope to abused women and their children. The proceeds from ticket sales is a huge piece of furthering that mission.
It certainly was the main reason attendees turned out in droves on a cloudy January day.
It is estimated that nearly 800 tickets were sold this year.
While, at its core, the day was all about giving back, it was also a win for the participating businesses, allowing them a chance to connect with potential customers. In addition to the food vendors, 170 other businesses donated for the silent auction.
For Dottie Bromley, executive director of the Glynn Community Crisis Center, the support was overwhelming.
“We are just thrilled with this turn out,” she said, standing in the ballroom filled to the brim with attendees. “The response has just been phenomenal. We are just so grateful that everyone came out to support the fight against domestic violence.”
While that cause was the true motivation behind the event, it was also a chance to celebrate local culinary talent. Several awards were given, based on both rulings of judges as well as the coveted People’s Choice award.
The 2020 Taste of Glynn winners are:
First place comfort food — Sea Island for its Southern chicken sandwich
Second place — Harris Teeter for its roast pork tenderloin
First place international food — Bonefish Grill for its ahi tuna sashimi
Second place — Pork belly tacos
First place coastal flare — Thrive Frederica for its crabcake with smoky poblano
Second place — Purple Sage for its Georgia shrimp sausage corn dogs
First place dessert — McGarvey’s Wee Pub for its pecan encrusted bread pudding
Second place — Village Oven for its mini hummingbird cake
Tablescape — Harris Teeter
People’s Choice first place — Wee Pub Beach
Second place — Mr. Shuck’s Seafood