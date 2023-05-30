The Golden Isles turned out in droves to honor fallen U.S. Military heroes at the annual Taps at Twilight ceremony.
After a flag ceremony and recognizing living veterans in attendance, this year’s guest speaker was introduced — Vice Admiral Albert Konetzni. Konetzni served 30 years as a submariner, before going on to serve as commander of the Atlantic Fleet, eventually having a submarine headquarters in Guam named after him. His efforts reduced the attrition rate from 25% to 7% in Pacific Fleet, while doubling the year-one retention.
“First, I want to say a few words about who we are. Second, I think it’s important you understand some facts about Memorial Day, the former Decoration Day,” Konetzni said. “Lastly, it’s important for you and me as citizens to keep pushing forward to ensure we learn from the past and not repeat them, or we’ll have more lost heroes.”
As for the first point, Konetzni said the nation is one of strong values and that we fight for freedom and democratic ideals.
On the second point, Konetzni said it’s important to recognize the purpose of Memorial Day, but hard to pinpoint exactly where it started.
“It’s difficult to determine the origins of the day because 12 different cities in this wonderful country claim to have started it all,” Konetzni said.
Eventually, President Lyndon Johnson decided to settle the matter.
“‘By golly, it started as Waterloo, New York,’ and he named it Memorial Day,” Konetzni said.
One thing citizens should do, aside from simply acknowledging the sacrifice of fallen soldiers, is to understand how they died so that what their lives bought — peace and safety — can be fully appreciated.
“The fact is, these heroes of ours, who went into war willingly following their seniors, most of them died terrible, terrible deaths. We have to keep that in mind every day,” Konetzni said.
Many don’t understand how dear the sacrifice was of those who gave their lives in war to buy peace.
“Lessons learned have to be adhered to and we have to remember who we are,” Konetzni said.
Back in his youth, he remembers elderly veterans having mental health issues from fighting in World War I and II. The strides in mental health treatment and technology are amazing, but he wondered why the U.S. couldn’t revolutionize world peace similarly.
America has to grow as a people and a global power for that to happen. U.S. air and sea power will be essential to it, he said.
“We have to protect our interest not only overseas, but here as well,” Konetzni said.
That’s a fine line, though. He left the crowd with a quote popularly attributed to Ben Franklin, one of America’s Founding Fathers: “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
He thanked the fallen warriors for their sacrifices and the living veterans for their service as well.