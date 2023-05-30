The Golden Isles turned out in droves to honor fallen U.S. Military heroes at the annual Taps at Twilight ceremony.

After a flag ceremony and recognizing living veterans in attendance, this year’s guest speaker was introduced — Vice Admiral Albert Konetzni. Konetzni served 30 years as a submariner, before going on to serve as commander of the Atlantic Fleet, eventually having a submarine headquarters in Guam named after him. His efforts reduced the attrition rate from 25% to 7% in Pacific Fleet, while doubling the year-one retention.

