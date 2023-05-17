On Memorial Day at 3 p.m., Americans can pay tribute to those who died in the service of their country in two opposite ways.
All citizens, regardless of where they are, are asked to pause for a one-minute silent tribute while thousands of volunteer musicians sound the 24 notes of “Taps” at thousands of locations across the country. Taps Across America is seeking those who play bugles, trumpets and other instruments to sound the solemn bugle call at 3 p.m. local time on their porches, driveways, sidewalks, cemeteries, memorials and even the beach.
Those who chose to pause in silence will participate in the National Moment of Remembrance, organizers said.
Taps for Veterans sponsors Taps Across America. Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jari Villanueva founded the organization in 2012. Villanueva served as a bugler at Arlington National Cemetery for 23 years and 10 years as director of Military Funeral Honors for the Maryland Military Department.
The organization is dedicated to finding buglers for funerals and memorial services. Taps Across America began in 2020 when COVID-19 hit as a way to commemorate Memorial Day in the absence of in-person observances. “Taps” will also be played at 3 p.m. at the World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C. and at 5 p.m. at all the war memorials there.
The Doughboy Foundation sponsors the sounding of “Taps” daily at 5 p.m. at the World War I Memorial.