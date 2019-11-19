The goal is to get devices out of students’ hands and ship lines into them.
Capt. Donald Peacock considers the Tall Ship Lynx, an interpretative ship modeled after the Lynx built during the War of 1812, to be a platform of personal development and self discovery for the young sailors who come on board.
The ship, docked until Jan. 1 at Morningstar Marinas on St. Simons, offers free programs for students to experience history education firsthand.
“The ship was built as an educational mission, and we’re just living to our educational standard of providing a curriculum that supports what was relevant then but it’s relevant t today — small machines, weights, chain of command,” said Capt. Peacock on Thursday, just before setting out on a two-hour trip with a group of fourth-grade Frederica Academy students.
During the chilly trip around the island, the students consulted charts, read primary historical documents, hauled lines and covered their ears before firing a gun.
The ship arrived at St. Simons on Nov. 10 and traveled from Chesapeake Bay. Its home port is in Nantucket, Mass.
The British army captured the original Lynx while the ship was at anchor during the War of 1812. The ship’s owner had hoped to use the Lynx to trade with France, but didn’t have the opportunity to do much trading before his ship was stolen and taken to Canada.
“The British took it up to Nova Scotia,” said LeeAnn Buse, education director on the ship. “… They couldn’t figure out why we were so much faster and more maneuverable than the ships that they had out at the time. They took it and reverse engineered it in England, and the designs were discovered in the archives.”
Those designs were used to create the Tall Ship Lynx that’s docked now on St. Simons. The ship is about a third of the original ship's size and is used today as an educational tool.
The Frederica Academy fourth-graders, bundled up against the cold weather, learned how to spot navigational markers in the water, how to lift the ship’s heavy sails and how to set off the historic cannons on board.
They were far away from the classroom, yet everything they learned that day fit into the state’s educational standards.
“We align our curriculum to the state standards, so we have aligned our curriculum to the state standards of Georgia,” Buse said.
On the deck of the Tall Ship Lynx, however, the students had a hands-on educational experience that brought history to life.
“They’re coming aboard and they’re getting some personal development, and they’re discovering something about themselves — because we are so far out of their comfort zone,” Peacock said.