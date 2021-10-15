The tall ship Lynx has made many visits to the Golden Isles during the past decade.
Now, the stays are going to be longer.
The Lynx Educational Foundation has reached an agreement that will make Morningstar Marinas the ship’s new winter home starting Nov. 11, when it is scheduled to arrive in the Golden Isles.
Don Peacock, the ship’s captain and president of the Lynx foundation, said the winter home was in St. Petersburg, Florida, but the city tore down its pier four years ago, forcing the ship to find a temporary place to stay while waiting for a new pier to be built.
Rather than wait for the new St. Petersburg pier to be rebuilt, Peacock said the decision to find a new winter port was made. The experience has been so positive during every visit to the Golden Isles that Peacock said it was an easy decision to consider moving here.
“It’s time to name St. Simons Island our winter home port into perpetuity,” he said. “St. Simons Island and the Golden Isles have proven they are behind us. It’s a big deal to dedicate a tall ship to a port.”
The ship will arrive in November and leave in May every year, he said.
The boat will be open to the public for free deck tours. The crew also provides free sailing trips to groups of public school students and members of the Boys and Girls Club while it’s ported here. Last year, more than 400 youths were given free rides aboard the ship.
There will also be for-pay tours of the Golden Isles aboard the Lynx. Peacock said it can be a hands-on experience for those who want to learn to steer the ship, hoist ropes and other crew assignments.
“We’re really a good, generational experience,” he said. “People get a wonderful perspective of the Golden Isles from the deck.
Passengers are allowed to bring food and beverages, including alcoholic ones, on the two and a half hour trips. Go to the tallshiplynx.org or call 978-479-2197 for more information.