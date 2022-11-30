The schooner Harvey Gamage arrived Tuesday for a short stay at the Brunswick Landing Marina.

The Harvey Gamage has served the past 49 years as a high school sail training vessel. The ship is 131 feet long and has 33 overnight bunks to accommodate a crew of nine and 24 students.

Handel's 'Messiah' to kick off season

Gail Rivard had her first brush with Handel’s “Messiah” in college, but little did she know that the masterpiece, originally penned in 1741, would become an ongoing part of her life.

Polls busy for runoff early voting

Polling places throughout Georgia reported strong early voting turnouts Monday for the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

New ambulance begins service

Firefighters at Glynn County Fire-Rescue’s Station No. 6 marked the first day of a new ambulance’s service life with an age-old tradition.