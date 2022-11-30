The schooner Harvey Gamage arrived Tuesday for a short stay at the Brunswick Landing Marina.
The Harvey Gamage has served the past 49 years as a high school sail training vessel. The ship is 131 feet long and has 33 overnight bunks to accommodate a crew of nine and 24 students.
Public tours of the ship will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, and for visits by invitation at other times.
Local high school teachers, guidance counselors and principals will tour the vessel on Friday to learn about plans for Brunswick-area high school students to sail next year.
Customers of Brunswick Landing Marina are invited to tour the ship from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Capt. Kevin Jumbeck and crew members will welcome visitors interested in youth education at sea and marine workforce development.
“We are delighted that we are able to help programs like the Harvey Gamage that are dedicated to improving the education and lives of children in our area,” said Michael Torras, marina manager at Brunswick Landing Marina.
In December 2023, the Harvey Gamage will take 24 Glynn County students out to sea for a week where they will receive academically accredited nautical science training.
The following week, students interested in marine trade careers will board the schooner at dockside and receive intensive instruction in marine trades career opportunities. They will meet with marine employers and learn basic trade skills, including electrical, engine and marine systems.
Educators interested in introducing students to the opportunities should visit the Harvey Gamage this week or contact the ship’s office at info@sailingshipsmarine.org or by calling 207-450-5363.