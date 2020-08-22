Two Chevrolet Tahoes, one pink and one tan, collided late Tuesday night on Pyles Marsh Road in western Glynn County.
But county police and state troopers said this crash was no accident.
Instead, police allege, it was an act of violence by a jealous woman who intentionally drove her tan Tahoe head-on into another woman’s pink Tahoe, according to a county police report.
The smashup broke the leg of the woman driving the pink Tahoe and broke the wrist of the woman riding with her.
And it landed the 24-year-old driver of the tan Tahoe in jail. Deborah Marie Strean remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of second degree criminal damage to property, according to jail records.
Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated the crash scene Tuesday night and determined that Strean intentionally rammed the other vehicle, according to the police report.
At the time, police were already searching for Strean — wanted on an arrest warrant relating to an run-in with the other woman on the afternoon of Aug. 15. In that incident, police allege Strean “smashed” her tan Tahoe into the pink Tahoe outside the woman’s house. Strean was gone when police arrived.
The woman told police that Strean was upset that her estranged husband “was now dating her and was at her house,” the police report said.
Police issued a warrant charging Strean with criminal damage to property.
At about 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, according to police, the two women were heading in opposite directions on Pyles Marsh Road — Strean heading east in her 2007 tan Tahoe and the other woman heading west in her 2000 pink Tahoe. Police arrived to find both vehicles in the roadway with smashed front ends.
Glynn County Police officer K. Begnaud said the woman driving the pink Tahoe complained of hip pain and had “an obvious broken right leg,” the report said. The woman riding with her had “an obvious broken right wrist,” the report said.
The woman was able to tell Begnaud that Strean allegedly “swerved into her lane and rammed her head-on,” the report said.
The woman riding with Strean told police it was the pink Tahoe that “swerved into the tan Tahoe.” Strean told police she was making a U-turn and “the Pink Tahoe then struck the Tan Tahoe ... “ the report said.
State troopers investigating the crash concluded otherwise. The woman in the pink Tahoe attempted to brake to avoid the collision, leaving long skid marks in the westbound lane, the troopers said. Westbound tire marks indicated the tan Tahoe swerved into the eastbound lane, troopers said.
“GSP advised that based on their investigation the tan Tahoe driven by Deborah Strean did intentionally leave her lane of travel into the opposing lane of travel ... “ Begnaud reported.
Strean told police her head hurt and was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital before going to jail, the report said. The report does not indicate any injuries to her passenger.