Dang our police chief. John Powell spoiled my fun.
An appointed board that hears appeals of St. Simons Planning Board actions ruled in June that the St. Simons Land Trust and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources cannot use Village Drive along the southern side of German Village as access to a Land Trust park on Musgrove Creek.
Anyone, except German Village residents, we figured would be breaking the law if they used said road. I guess I’m somewhat stupid because I thought Village Drive was a public road open to anyone including Harley motorcycle clubs if they want to ride through at 2 a.m. It is maintained with public funds and any police and firetrucks responding to an emergency could use it.
There are publicly owned places you can’t simply walk into anytime you want. You can’t walk onto a Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base, for example, to check out the Trident missiles. You can’t walk into a judge’s chambers unannounced, and you can’t take your new .45 pistol to the jail to show it off to your cousin who is a guest within.
But a park? It makes no sense.
So I planned to do some civil disobedience and do it up right. I was going to drive down that road and go to the park. But John Powell, durn his nit-picking hide, said the county police would not arrest anyone for using Village Drive to get to the park where the Land Trust has laid out a nice trail and will rehab the boat ramp on Musgrove Creek. Powell explained for enforcement he needs a county ordinance or a state law, and he has neither.
I don’t think the County Commission will go for it, and State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons, probably has no chance of persuading fellow legislators to curb access to the Guale Preserve where the state has sunk $3 million it obtained in a federal grant money. Although the preserve is not in his district, Jones had come down on the side of the German Village residents who don’t want the public using their road.
With no law to break, I still figured what the hell: I’m going to do it anyway. To get in a lawless frame of mind, I wanted to play “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” from the “Bonnie and Clyde” soundtrack as I raced down Village Drive. The only way I could get “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” was to upgrade to premium on Spotify, and I wasn’t going to spend money for one song, so I opted for “The Old Home Place” by J.D. Crowe and the New South. You can’t beat Crowe on the banjo with Tony Rice playing flattop and singing lead.
So I whipped onto Village Drive with the music playing and the first thing I saw was a sign, 25 mph. Dang it. Just down the hill were a lot of signs warning drivers to watch out for young‘uns in the road. Ah well, if I wanted to drive like Clyde Barrow, I shouldn’t have bought a Prius.
I was not going against the progressive vote of the appeals board until I left Village Drive and crossed some invisible line into the park.
I was surprised by what I saw. Inside the park, a shiny new chain blocked cars from going down by the creek, but the sign said “Pedestrian traffic welcome. No vehicles beyond this point.”
No animals allowed except service dogs, and you have to take out your trash. Another sign told of some of the powerful attractions of the park, venomous snakes including the eastern diamondback and timber rattlers and the cottonmouth.
Another sign marked the way to Janet’s Trail, and I followed it cautiously watching for jumping cactus and ticks.
The trail is probably the best on St. Simons. It has several view points along the bluffs of Musgrove Creek overlooking the creek and a huge expanse of marsh toward Sea Island.
There are healthy live oaks, palmetto and red cedar. Bamboo, one hopes a native variety, grows along the trail and Virginia creeper has scaled the pines.
There was once a road over the creek to give Musgrove Plantation access to their boathouse on the other side. It’s at the boathouse where the Land Trust plans to clean up and rehab a ramp where only five motor boats will be allowed at any given time, none more than 20 feet long.
The culvert under the former road was too small, so the saltwater wetlands never got enough water. There are freshwater wetlands farther upstream.
The Land Trust was accused of using a backhoe to remove the culvert and letting the saltwater have its way. That was false because after that accusation was made, I walked in last year and saw that the road had been washed out by Hurricane Matthew and, at the bottom, there was the culvert with water running over and through it. Workers did remove some old cross ties and rubble that had been used in a futile effort to stabilize the road over the creek. It wasn’t enough. Matthew first then Irma had their way with the former road. If it was dug out by a backhoe, it was an operator in training because the sides are steep and uneven. A sign on a barricade warns of the danger.
This is speculation on my part — as are many of the “facts” I hear about the preserve — but I’m betting if a backhoe was ever there it was to remove the debris after the washout.
The problem for Village Creek residents is they don’t want any additional traffic on their road. I don’t blame them. I get upset sometimes at the amount of traffic on my street, which people use as a shortcut to get off Frederica Road when it’s busy. Ironically, I recognize some as friends from German Village. I wonder if I could go to that appeals board and get them to tell those short-cutters to stay on Frederica.
Those who want to save German Village from the perceived threat want the Land Trust and the DNR to build a road off Middle Road, in the middle of the preserve as the name indicates, to get to the boat ramp. There are a few problems with that. To build that road they would have to route traffic past a historic cemetery that dates to the 1880s, cut some of the maritime forest and build a bridge over freshwater wetlands. A National Coastal Wetland Conservation Grant funded the preserve. Those grants are intended to preserve, not destroy, wetlands, so that is no remedy at all.
As Donald Trump famously said, there are good people on both sides. I count some as friends. I hope they still are. It’s odd what this has done to the community. A few German Village residents believe there is absolutely no harm in what the Land Trust and DNR have done. Others who had Land Trust stickers on their vehicles now have Save German Village signs in their yards.
Jason Lee, the DNR official who wrote the federal grant applications, has some amazing projects under his belt, including the preservation of Altama Plantation, Sansavilla and others. Had he not worked to preserve Musgrove, it would have been sold and developed.
After the Save German Village movement started, he has come under a lot of unwarranted criticism, some of it made up out of whole cloth.
Over a year ago, he said somewhat sadly, “I thought I was saving German Village.”
He probably did, but it will take time for people to see that.
Meanwhile, the biking and hiking trails through the preserve accessible off Middle Road are open to the public from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Land Trust plans to extend the hours to daylight to dark perhaps today.
As for the park on Musgrove Creek, the Land Trust is waiting to see if the County Commission restores access along Village Drive, a county road, to a public park. Who knows why that appeals board acted as it did going against some solid legal advice?
Maybe I have something in common with them. Maybe they ought to play “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” at their meetings.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com.