Being a mother is the most challenging, yet rewarding of jobs. Moms don’t wear capes, but they’re the true superheroes, coordinating daily life for their families with effortless grace.
That’s why it’s so important to take good care of them on their special day — Mother’s Day.
Chris Gantt, owner of Reid’s Apothecary in downtown Brunswick, is a big believer in rewarding their dedication.
“It’s very important to honor your mother, but, and not to be cliché or anything, but not just (on Mother’s Day) — you want to honor your mother whenever you get the chance. Our mothers sacrificed so much for us,” he said. “Not to mention without them you wouldn’t be here, so to me, go one step more everyday for your mom.”
Small gestures go a long way to making moms feel special.
“You don’t have to go buy your mom something fancy, or go buy anything elaborate. You can take care of your mom by simply spending time with her. There’s no gift more accepting than time,” Gantt said.
“Whether it’s going for walks in the city, or the beach to dinner and a movie, or laying around the house watching old movies. Just spend time together, she will love it.”
One of the simple yet endearing ways to treat mom is with a tasty breakfast or brunch.
The new restaurant always offers these selections, but on Mother’s Day they are kicking it up a notch — with a special mama’s day mimosa.
“We always do bottomless mimosas on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $15 per person,” he said.
The mimosa twists include the standard — orange juice and sparkling wine — and French, which includes Chambord, a raspberry liquor, orange juice and sparkling wine. They also offer Bellinis, grapefruit juice and sparkling wine.
Gantt says that Mother’s Day demands something extra.
“For Mother’s Day and with it getting a little hotter out I’m gonna do a refreshing watermelon mimosa. It will be fresh juiced watermelon, Saint Germain elderflower liqueur and champagne,” he said.
These will be $7 a glass and $15 a person for the bottomless option.
“It would complement our tandoori chicken biscuit perfectly with the sweet spice of the house made pepper jelly and then the sweet watermelon and elderflower from the mimosa,” he said.
“We also have great selections for brunch from out Bi Bim Bap, to the chicken and waffles with hibiscus syrup.”
To treat mom at home follow Gantt’s recipe:
1 ounce watermelon purée or purée of choice.
Sparkling wine of choice
Orange or grapefruit juice
Fill champagne flute to top with sparkling wine. Garnish the glass with a slice of fruit.