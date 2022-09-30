For five weeks, preschool students at HeadStart in Brunswick arrived to school every Monday highly anticipating the gift that awaited them.
More than 150 students received each week their own “Take 5” bag, which included books, toys and information for their parents about how to engage in learning activities.
“They all come in, ‘Ms. Reed where’s my bag? What color is it this week?’ They want to know what color, what’s in it,” said Sonja Reed, center supervisor for Glynn HeadStart.
This is the third year the Take 5 program has created this kind of fervor for books among local preschool students. The program began as a pilot project at FACES preschool in 2020 and expanded the following year to all the preschool children in Glynn County Schools.
Each week, the books and activities promote different types of learning. The bags also include QR codes for parents to access more resources online.
Parents also offered input on the program, Reed said, and many were happy to have a new way to read with their children.
“The parents say it gives them a way of interacting with them more with books,” she said. “When you get a book, it’s like OK you just read it. But they like the fact that it gives them the activities and the different things that they can do with their kids with those books and activities in there. We’re getting really good responses from the parents with it.”
The Take 5 program is a collaboration between Marshes of Glynn Libraries, Glynn County Schools and other local entities.
Grant funding and donations have supported the program, which is free to families.
The tote bags and the treasures inside have brought plenty of joy to HeadStart students this year, Reed said.
“One parent said her child loved it and responded very well to the book and the activities,” she said. “Now she’s looking every week, she’s like ‘Where’s my bag?’”