Ten years ago, Thornell “TK” King pulled $200 out of his own pocket to help a few children at Christmas.
That modest beginning has grown into T.K.’s Toys, an initiative in which about 400 children each got two Christmas presents Thursday, and they and their families had their choice of shrimp, whiting, hot dogs and hamburgers for lunch.
The Georgia State Patrol major no longer stands just with his wife in the toy giveaway. As he spoke about the event Thursday, a wall of law enforcement and other supporters stood behind him, most of them troopers from the district.
T.K.’s toys now covers McIntosh, Glynn, Long and Liberty counties.
The premise is simple, King said: “No child without a gift for Christmas.’
Now, chambers of commerce in McIntosh and Glynn counties, as well as businesses, law enforcement officers and individuals, pitch in.
He and his wife, Kim, no longer shop for each other for Christmas.
“This is all we do,’’ he said, choking up as he spoke. “We just want to give back to the community.’’
Of the donors he said, “These folks reached in their pockets as well.’’
He figured there were at least 500 toys that kids had requested in letters to Santa.
King has roots in McIntosh County, having grown up there. He returned to coach girls track, basketball and softball at his alma mater, McIntosh County Academy.
He also ran a couple of shrimp boats from the docks on the Darien River while working the roads as a trooper and post commander.
Lindsey McGowen was at the toy event with her two children, Nathan, 2, and Natalie, 6.
She found T.K.’s Toys very helpful this year, she said, having worked through some troublesome financial issues.
Natalie picked out a doll and a set of bottles while Nathan simply tried to tear into his first pick, a Fisher Price toy. His mom picked up a Batman car for him.
Sporting sparkling red antlers, Sasha Matthews, 7, walked past the tables loaded with toys and finally chose a LED glow art set.
The only line at the event was for the food as fresh shrimp, whiting and french fries crackled in the fryers.