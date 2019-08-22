There is medical equipment that, because of the nature of the specialized use, cannot be throwaway nor can be melted, which led to an innovation of a type of sterilization that works without melting the implements in question. Sterigenics, a company that does a significant amount of business in medical sterilization, uses a gas called ethylene oxide.
Ethylene oxide is a fairly dangerous gas, which is why it’s such a good sterilizing agent. However, with recent news of possibly dangerous levels of emissions from Sterigenics plants, the question arises — how can the public best be educated about what’s a hard issue to master for experts?
At a session Wednesday afternoon at the Georgia Environmental Conference on Jekyll Island, three experts in this field discussed the topic with a gathered group of scientists, engineers and consultants.
Laurel Royer, managing scientists with Exponent — an engineering and scientific consulting firm principally based out of Silicon Valley — said it was similar to recent controversies involving the chemical family PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
“So, this company generally uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment,” Royer said. “The question, even with PFAS, that are used to protect firefighters with the textiles and probably the firefighting foam, what happens then for exposures when mitigation procedures and redundancies fail?”
Jennie Ward Robinson, director of Global Health Partnerships at the Institute for Global Health at the University of Massachusetts, said at the heart of the problem is there’s a foreign term for most people of which they might not be aware, and it sounds scary.
“How do you, where do they go for that trusted response?” Robinson asked. “There used to be clearinghouses where you could go and trust what is coming from there, but some of them no longer exist. Or, you question what is being said. And I think it would serve the company or the agency that is related to this to have conversations about it.”
She said that for natural disasters, there are public conversations that occur about how to treat yourself or others who have ongoing medical issues during the period of evacuation and aftermath, but similar concerns aren’t discussed as it comes to some widely used but dangerous chemicals.
Carmen Marsit, director of the Emory Exposome Research Center at Emory University, said some things about the ethylene oxide issue make it more problematic than otherwise, and among those things is a extremely complicated regulatory framework.
“It’s not the type of risk that’s easily communicated to people,” Marsit said. “I have a hard time trying to backtrack what that would actually mean on a personal basis, so I think the concept there is challenging.”
He said people look at a map where the Environmental Protection Agency says the ethylene oxide concentration is bad, but what does that mean in actual terms for individual people isn’t clear.
“The other thing, now, is the communities as they’re becoming nervous about this and trying to understand it, are also really frustrated that the way all the agencies have to operate. People say, ‘Why isn’t CDC coming in and doing an assessment?’ Well, CDC can’t do an assessment. In fact, Georgia has to be made to do an assessment first. So, CDC can’t just jump in and say, ‘We’re coming.’
“There are, in fact, specific policies that have to be followed, in a way that any kind of issue like this is responded to, and that frustrates people. It’s very slow, it’s very bureaucratic, cumbersome, and I think that’s a real challenge in general for all of environmental health- related issues, emergencies that come up.”