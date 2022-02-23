The state Environmental Protection Division will soon take over monitoring of hazardous waste cleanup at a site in Brunswick.
The EPD plans to issue a hazardous waste permit to Symrise, Inc., which owns and operates a plant near the port of Brunswick where groundwater contamination was previously detected and is being addressed.
A public comment period that invites the community to offer input on the plan to issue the permit will close today.
The plant has been in operation since 1981 and has changed ownership and names several times. It was purchased in 2015 by Symrise, a German company incorporated in the United States.
Flavor and fragrance compounds are made at the site that are used in cosmetic fragrances, food and flavor intermediaries, fine fragrances for home care, and fragrances for laundry care and personal care.
“What that means is that the five ingredients or the five products we make can show up anywhere from a hand soap to a very expensive designer fragrance,” said Jim Carson, plant manager at the Colonel’s Island site, during a public information session. “That’s what we do. We make the ingredients that go into other things that make them smell good.”
The site covers 192 acres, 25 of which are developed.
“The plant is small,” Carson said. “It’s highly automated. We have one central control room there where all the operators reside in, and from that one control room they control everything in that process.”
A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency inspection at the Symrise site in 2008 found a release of hazardous materials. The source of that waste has since been removed.
A consent decree was drawn up in agreement with the EPA, the Georgia EPD and Symrise that gave the company two options — clean up basically everything on site or be put under a post-closure permit under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
The latter choice allows the EPD to monitor the progress of the cleanup that began as a result of the consent decree.
“Symrise was able to clean up one of the areas that EPA identified in their 2008 inspection, so that area is not subject to this permit,” said Beth Blalock, an attorney and former assistant branch chief with the EPD.
But the site does have some low levels of contamination that reside in the groundwater, she said, and the consent decree will require Symrise to move to a post-closure permit.
The contamination levels in the groundwater are decreasing, and the EPD will monitor to ensure that trend continues.
Symrise, Inc., is seeking a Resource Conservation and Recovery Act Permit even though no hazardous waste is treated, stored or disposed on the site.
RICRA was enacted along with the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act and creates a permitting system for land-based waste disposal.
“RICRA is actually what governs our solid waste landfills and hazardous waste,” Blalock said. “It even governs our underground storage tanks.”
The permit is intended to allow for the disposal of waste in a manner that will prevent future issues that lead to the creation of a superfund site.
No hazardous waste is routinely generated by the processes at the plant, Carson said.
“The facility processes a waste generation not subject to the hazardous waste permit,” he said. “This permit applies to the remediation of shallow groundwater at the site. That needs to be clear.
“All of the historical sources of groundwater contamination have been eliminated, and I can’t stress that enough.”
Public comments can be sent via email to John Sayer at John.Sayer@dnr.ga.gov or by mail to “Mr. John Sayer, Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Land Protection Branch, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SE, Suite 1054 East Tower, Atlanta, GA 30334-9000.