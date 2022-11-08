An explosion at Symrise early Monday morning led to evacuation orders for neighborhoods in Glynn and Camden counties as first responders from around the region worked to contain the resulting fire at the chemical plant at 209 SCM Road.
The industry is across U.S. 17 from the Georgia Ports Authority’s Colonels Island terminals.
By 6 p.m, officials announced the fire was out except for some possible hot spots that were being addressed. Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal announced the county had lifted its evacuation order for Satilla Shores, Royal Oaks and other nearby neighborhoods.
With everything “safe and contained,’’ Neal said, “It will be OK for everyone to come home.”
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said the fire that resulted from three explosions was out and that firefighters were applying another layer of foam to suppress spot fires and any lingering vapors.
Crews were also checking the temperatures of tanks to ensure they were not at high levels that could cause a reignition. They were also closing specific valves to prevent any additional chemical releases, Prosswimmer said.
Prosswimmer said firefighters had made good progress up to a point.
“One of the tanks decided to vent,’’ and crews were backed up to a safer area, he said. “Once that settled down, we sent crews back in.”
The state fire marshal will investigate to determine the origin of the fire. Once that is done, the scene will be turned back over to the owners.
The call reporting the incident came in around 3:56 a.m., according to Glynn County Spokeswoman Katie Baasen. The facility was immediately evacuated in response.
Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White said the fire may have been caused by some chemical tanks potentially containing hydrogen peroxide.
Firefighters from Jekyll Island, Nahunta, Jacksonville and other areas joined city and county firefighters on the scene.
Law enforcement helped evacuate residents on both sides of the Glynn-Camden county line after an evacuation was ordered for those living within one mile of the explosion.
Students and teachers at Satilla Marsh Elementary and Glynn Middle schools sheltered in place.
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office sent cars with loud speakers to advise people living along Dover Bluff Road, including the Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove neighborhoods, to shelter in place or leave the area.
“We’re going,” said Rich Skovran, a Hickory Bluff resident, while checking on his neighbors.
One of his neighbors was a 96-year-old who did not subscribe to emergency alerts. Others required medical equipment like oxygen tanks.
“They’re not in good shape,” he added.
But he said he would not leave them without trying to help.
“You’ve got to do that. You can’t leave and come back and they’re gone,” Skovran said.
The south side of the Port of Brunswick was evacuated at 6:30 a.m.
According to a port worker who asked not to be named, the afternoon shift at all facilities in the southern part of the port was called off. He said managers were originally told to begin staging afternoon shift workers at a gas station on U.S. 17 close to Exit 29 of I-95. Port officials ultimately decided to cancel the shift.
The southern half of the port is mostly used to store and process vehicles that come off the transport ships that dock in the northern part of the port.
Business at the northern half of the port continued as normal.
A dozen or so residents of Royal Oaks and Satilla Shores were passing time at the same gas station waiting on word from authorities as to when they’d be able to return home.
A Royal Oaks resident who asked to remain anonymous said a Glynn County Sheriff’s Office deputy had knocked on her door around 10:30 or 11 a.m. and asked for the household to evacuate. They’d heard about the fire at the plant, but hadn’t left because of conflicting reports about the severity of the problem on social media.
She had a relative in Kingsland if she wasn’t able to get back into her home that night, but what she really wanted were answers.
“Everybody tells me they don’t have a clue (when we can go back), so we’ve been riding around trying to figure out what to do,” she said.
Hazmat (hazardous materials) crews from Savannah and Jacksonville were among a host of outside agencies that converged at the port to assist local firefighters, said Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Leanza.
“We’ve got a lot of responders here and everybody is coming together and working as a team to address this in the most efficient and expedient manner,” Leanza said. “We have a lot of coordination here.”