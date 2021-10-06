Symrise AG has announced plans to invest $18.6 million to expand its Brunswick facility at Colonel’s Island.
The Golden Isles Development Authority approved a bond resolution at Tuesday’s meeting that will give Symrise a 10-year property tax savings that will save the company, based in Germany, $573,000.
“The decision for Symrise to expand its facility in our community is a testament to the infrastructure and talent available for today’s global enterprises,” said Jack Kilgore, chair of the authority’s board of governors.
The board committed to help Symrise obtain any state grants the company may be eligible for and to help expedite the permit review with Glynn County officials.
The board also allocated $5,000 for marketing the Symrise product, including the creation of a video to highlight the project and related investment.
Symrise, which owns 188 acres at Colonel’s Island, creates and develops fragrance, flavor, natural nutrition and cosmetic solutions for many of the world’s best known brands in more than 100 global locations.
Scott McMurray, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, praised the development authority for its support of Symrise’s efforts to expand.
“Symrise’s expansion in Glynn County is yet another testament to the strong economic ties the state of Georgia has developed and maintained with so many German-based companies that have chosen to locate here,” McMurray said.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the development authority, said Tuesday’s announcement “is an excellent example of the work we hope to accomplish through our business retention and expansion programs.”
“Helping local businesses succeed and grow is a focus area for the Golden Isles Development Authority,” Moore said. “We work closely with local companies to understand their unique needs and connect them with the resources that help them reach their goals.”
In other business, the authority:
• Was told construction of a new regional headquarters for Weyerhaeuser is ongoing, with the new structure being the 11th built by the company. The goal is to make all the regional headquarters the same so they will be clearly identified by anyone familiar with the company.
The one difference with the new building is it will have a screened-in back porch for company events.
• Received a presentation from Don Mathews, professor of economic development at the College of Coastal Georgia, on the workforce in the Golden Isles. He said the hospitality industry continues to be the No. 1 employer, followed by the health care industry.
The labor force in the Golden Isles has remained pretty much unchanged since 2005 even though the demographics have changed since then. The majority of new residents moving to the Golden Isles are 55 years old and older.
“Our population has grown considerably since 2000,” he said. “We’re attracting lots of retired folks.”
• Was told by Moore that despite the challenges of the pandemic, 12 new projects have come to the Golden Isles with a $2.5 billion economic impact and the creation of 1,330 jobs.
The workforce shortage has led to a big push to encourage students to consider careers in businesses operating here. The goal is to build a youth and young adult talent pipeline to help meet the needs of employers.
“We want to make sure students understand the employment opportunities in the Golden Isles,” he said.
• Received an update on the construction of a 30,000-square-foot spec building, which has begun at the North Glynn Industrial Park.
“You can’t bid on a project if you don’t have a place to put it,” Moore said.