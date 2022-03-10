As the weather warms and more people are drawn to coastal Georgia’s beaches and other waterways, the risk of a drowning incident increases.
Almost every summer, reports of drownings or near-drownings make headlines, which are a consistent cause of concern for Nicole Fairfield.
Fairfield, who has more than two decades of experience teaching swim lessons and water safety programs, will launch this year several initiatives aimed at preventing this kind of tragedy.
She’s formed the Georgia Swim School and partnered with Epworth by the Sea on St. Simons to create new opportunities for swim lessons for all ages. She will also launch in April a new podcast, titled “Navigating Neva,” that will offer weekly educational episodes on water safety topics.
Like many, Fairfield said she is heartbroken each time she reads or hears a news report of a drowning. These incidents happen almost annually, often during busy weekends of the summer season.
Fairfield, who has several swim instruction and water safety certifications, plans to provide free lessons this spring and summer at Epworth as well as paid programs.
A class for babies, ages 6 months to 36 months old, and their parents or caregivers will be offered at 9 a.m. on May 18 and June 4.
“We’re just going over safety stuff,” Fairfield said. “… It’s going to give you the confidence that you need, so that you can get in the water and keep practicing things with your kid. We’ll cover how to enter the water safely, how to exit the water safely, how to properly hold your baby in the water, how to work on scoops and how to work on kicks and how to work on floating.”
She will also offer free classes for teenagers and for adults who do not know how to swim.
“It’s for non-swimmers,” Fairfield said. “So whether you have a fear or a phobia, if you’re an adult and you don’t know how to swim, this is why we’re holding this.”
These classes will be held at 7 p.m. May 26, June 2 and July 7.
Paid lessons will also be offered at Epworth, beginning in May.
The classes will have limited openings. To register, email georgiaswimschool@gmail.com or go to gaswimschool.com.
Most of Fairfield’s experience teaching has been in coastal areas. She’s developed a healthy fear of the risks the oceans pose to swimmers.
“I tell everybody, our beach moves. It’s living,” she said. “Every year, the sand bar’s in a different location so you have no idea how deep that nice little swimming pool is.”
Her swimming lessons in the pool prepare swimmers for their trip to the beach or other natural waters.
“The nice thing about the swimming lessons is it’s not a moving body of water, so you’re comfortable and you gain the confidence while still learning to respect the water at the same time,” Fairfield said.
Her podcast will focus on water safety education, and through it she hopes to reach a broader audience than she’s able to educate just through swim lessons.
Her personal swimming education began when she was 7, after a near-drowning experience.
“That’s why I’m so passionate about the water and why I teach swim lessons and why I teach differently than other people teach,” she said.
The new podcast is meant to be a proactive step to spread this education further.
“I don’t want to hear another ‘so and so drowned’ when it could have been prevented,” Fairfield said.
The podcast will feature information she’s accumulated over her 20 years teaching water safety.
Fairfield began the recording process in January and plans to officially launch the podcast on all popular channels in the last week of April, just ahead of National Water Safety Month in May.
Each weekly episode will tackle a different topic.
The podcast’s name, “Navigating Neva,” pays tribute to a family name. Neva is Fairfield’s first name, although not the one she goes by. The name has been passed down through five generations of women in her family.
To learn more about the podcast, visit navigatingneva.com.
Fairfield also teaches a lifeguard certification class, and she encouraged anyone interested in this seasonal work to sign up. Glynn County and many other communities in the United States have struggled to employ the needed amount of lifeguards over the past couple of years.
She will teach courses April 2-4 and April 30-May 2. To sign up, visit redcross.org.