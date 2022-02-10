A fundraising event this weekend will support a project intended to aid homeless veterans in the community.
Coastal Georgia Pageant Productions will host the first Teen Sweetheart Ball from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way in Brunswick.
Tickets costs $30 for one or $50 for a couple and can be purchased online at Eventbrite or at the door.
All proceeds raised will go toward the Golden Isles Veterans Village, an effort to build a village of tiny homes with wraparound services for homeless veterans. The village will be located at the corner of G Street.
This dance is one of many ways the community has come together to make the vision for the Golden Isles Veterans Village come to fruition, organizers said.
Chasity Saunders of Coastal GA Pageant Productions recently expressed her admiration for the Veterans Village mission and asked if she could organize an event that would benefit the project.
“She loves what we’re doing, and she wanted to volunteer and help more than spreading the word,” said Honey Sparre, a Golden Isles Veterans Village board member and coordinator for the dance. “So she asked how she could help … and she came up with a Sweetheart Ball to do a fundraiser but also allow the children in our community to have a safe environment to come and spend time on the weekend, dance and make memories.”
The Sweetheart Ball, organized for the community’s youth, will feature a DJ, decorations, photo op, dessert table and crowning ceremony for a king and queen.
The event is geared toward students in middle school and early high school, Sparre said, and will be chaperoned.
The Veterans Village will be a transitional community comprised of 30 single occupant tiny homes and a community center. Veterans will receive counseling, physical and mental health support and job training.
“We’ve made some amazing milestones, and we’re almost to the point where we’re going to own the land,” said Lorene Reid, president of the Veterans Village. “And as soon as we own that property, we are going to start with clearing the land, putting the infrastructure of the facilities in the ground, putting the concrete paths down, moving the houses that are being built somewhere else to the property.”
The homes are being built by the South Newport Baptist Church mission team in Townsend. Twenty homes are in the process of being completed now.
“The last 10 homes are going to be started probably at the beginning of March, and those are going to be larger,” Reid said. “They’re ADA compliant, so that they will be big enough for wheelchairs.”
Once 30 homes are completed, the land will be ready for them to be moved to Brunswick.
Other future fundraising opportunities include a golf tournament planned for the spring, Reid said.
She has seen community members offer support in a variety of ways to make the Veterans Village a success.
A quilting group at St. Simons Community Church has created 30 quilts for the village residents, and a group of artists plans to create original pieces for each of the homes.
“We’ve got a lot of people that are coming together to help,” Reid said. “I’m focused on getting to that point where we can have homes to put people in, then we’re going to put people in place to actually put the residents in the homes with services that they deserve and need.”
Sparre said she’s received multiple donations that are making this weekend’s event possible.
It’s heartwarming, she said, to see the community offer aid to individuals they’ve never met.
“These veterans basically gave their life to our country to protect the freedom and the civil rights that you and I can enjoy like reading the paper or having a dance,” Sparre said. “It’s great to be able to acknowledge these individuals that are so often looked over and to give them the securities that they fought to keep.”
Reid echoed Sparre, saying she’s witnessed the community’s generosity firsthand.
“We really have some huge hearts in this community, and that’s what makes this so fulfilling when you see everybody pulling together for a common cause,” she said.
Anyone with questions about the Sweetheart Ball can email hunniefair@gmail.com or call 912-288-2444.