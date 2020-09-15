Ward Sweat was prepared to close his furniture story for six months after the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the region earlier this year.
He did close his store on Community Road for the entire month of April, with the exception of customers who made appointments to shop for furniture.
When the store reopened May 1 with the recommended safety precautions, Sweat said he was uncertain how much business he’d get. His main concern at the time was his employees, many of them who had been with the business two decades or longer.
The big surprise after his store reopened was the volume of business he has seen.
“Business has been really good,” he said. “People are spending more time at home.”
The big driver in sales has been the strong real estate market, which Sweat, like many, never expected.
Another factor in the strong resurgence after being closed for a month is the strong relationship the store’s staff has with established customers, as well as the ones they make with new customers. His staff is empowered to make decisions without being required to talk to him or his brother, Dwight Sweat.
“We are blessed with some capable, knowledgable people,” he said. “These are not just sales clerks. We get a lot of referrals.”
Sweat said his business has experienced some difficult times because of the economy in the past.
“There have been some trying times over the years,” he said.
The late 1970s was tough with high interest rates, a long strike at the Hercules plant and base closures, including one in Brunswick, after the Vietnam War ended.
The most difficult time, however, was during the Great Recession when the housing market crashed and there were more foreclosures than home sales.
“For the retail furniture business, it was a depression, not a recession,” he said.
The hot items currently in the 30,000-square-foot store include reclining motion furniture, sofas with recliners and bedding, he said.
All safety protocols are followed at the store and when furniture is delivered, Sweat said.
“We’re carrying on,” he said. “You feel bad for the businesses not experiencing that blessing.”