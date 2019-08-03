Sweat’s Furniture has undergone many changes during the 60 years it has operated in Brunswick.
The business has survived the tough times in the late 1970s when interest rates were double digit, the nation was struggling with an energy crisis, Interstate 95 was completed and some major employers in Glynn County went out of business.
The other challenging time was during the Great Recession a decade ago, which the business managed to survive without laying off any employees.
“Through the years we’ve seen many gyrations in the economy. We survived it together. We stood with our employees,” said Ward Sweat, who owns the store with his brother Dwight Sweat.
Customer service has always been a priority for the store’s staff, many of whom have worked at there for more than 20 years.
“We’re a veteran group,” he said. “We get lots of customer referrals.”
Sweat said his father, Quentin H. Sweat, founded the family business and emphasized customer service and quality merchandise.
“We were raised in the business our entire life,” he said. “He had a strong work ethic. When you wait on customers, you have to get your details right.”
The business opened on Norwich Street before the family built a free-standing, 30,000-square-foot store on Community Road with a separate warehouse in 1989.
The store is preparing for the grand opening of Sweat’s Mattress 1st. It’s what Dwight Sweat described as a “store within a store” that sells mattresses using imaging technology called Support Report to match individuals with the perfect comfort fit.
Customers lie on a special mattress with sensors that show on a screen the different pressure points a person has lying on his or her back and sides. The mattress adjusts head and foot height to put the customer in a “zero gravity” position. Finally, the screen will show the ideal firmness for the best night’s sleep. Sweat’s Furniture is the only company in the region with the technology.
“This is how we break the mold with everyone else,” he said. “Today’s customers and consumers are entitled to the best service when buying a mattress.”
Dwight Sweat said mattress materials have changed dramatically over the past two decades. And considering people spend about a third of their lives in bed, a good mattress is an investment. Anyone considering buying a mattress without lying on it first is taking a chance, he said.
With 8,000 square feet of warehouse space dedicated to mattress storage, the business is capable of delivering a new mattress to a customer’s home usually the following day. And the company will also take the old mattresses with them.
The business has had to compete with large furniture chains, mattress stores and online sales. But the only competing businesses that concern Ward Sweat have no affiliation with the national big box stores or the online stores.
“I’ve always felt a good, independent business is the toughest competition,” he said. “There’s an important place for retailers like us.”