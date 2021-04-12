Swamp park manager to retire

The Okefenokee Swamp Park has been a destination for tourists across the world because of the painstaking way it has been preserved over the years.
One of the people who played an important role in protecting the park and helping to grow it as a tourist attraction is Martin Bell, general manager of the park for over two decades.
Bell announced he will retire from the post at the end of July.
“For the past 26 years, Martin Bell has welcomed guests from around the world to experience the wonders of the Okefenokee Swamp near Waycross,” said Dr. William Clark, chair of the park’s board of trustees. “His service and commitment to the entire Okefenokee region is highly regarded.
“Through times of prosperity, wildfires, and 20 seasons of Swamp Lights, Martin has served as the GM of the park. Known as an intensely creative and hardworking caretaker, his accomplishments are impressive.”
Bell helped oversee the establishment of the Okefenokee Railroad, the holiday light show, the Cypress Cove annex and greenhouse, the Okefenokeology series and helped reopen a water trail that had been closed 40 years.
He also helped oversee improvements to boat waterway ramparts, the restoration and reopening of an observation tower, construction of a low boardwalk and preservation of the remains of Oscar, the alpha male alligator of the swamp for more than 60 years.
He also worked alongside firefighters when wildfires threatened the swamp. He also helped feed and shelter emergency workers.
Mike Boggs, presiding justice of the Georgia Supreme Court and a swamp park trustee, described Bell as a “true community leader.”
“Through his stewardship of this ecological treasure, Martin has exposed the beauty of the Okefenokee Swamp Park to visitors from across the globe and built the park into our state’s most desirable ecotourism and educational destination,” Boggs said. “His passion and leadership for the park will be missed by all of those, like me, who appreciate his steadfast stewardship.
“The park and the greater Waycross community have truly benefited from his service, and I wish him much success in his well-deserved retirement.”
Bell credited the strong support from the community and board of directors for the park’s success.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve and help the Swamp Park grow and prosper over the past 26 years,” Bell said. “Our growth could not have been possible without our dedicated board of trustees and their willingness to move forward with fresh new ideas and initiatives when the numbers were right.
“I will miss the day-to-day interaction with our visitors, my fellow associates and the board (past and present). I look forward to seeing the next big thing on the horizon for OSP.”
A celebration of Bell’s career will be held 4 to 8 p.m. on June 24 at the Swamp Park.