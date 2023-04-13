Scott Ebner, the new director of Glynn County Public Safety, introduced himself during Wednesday’s media roundtable meeting, where a variety of issues are discussed with county officials once a month.
In his fourth week on the job, Ebner said he appreciates the open dialogue he has had with everyone he has interacted with.
One goal is to earn accreditation for his departments, a process he described as “labor intensive” to not only earn but to maintain.
He is reviewing policies in what he said is a “progressive approach.” Among those policies will be the department’s pursuit policy which determines when a patrol officer should chase a motorist who refuses to pull over.
He visited the Golden Isles as a teenager, so he’s not totally unfamiliar with the area.
Ebner said he learned about the job opening from a friend.
“I really appreciate the opportunity here,” he said. “I’m happy to find a place I can call home now.”
Ebner will have input regarding who is hired as the new county police chief, but the final decision will rest with the Glynn County Commission.
County Manager Bill Fallon said there are 35 applications for the job, but the list of finalists has not been determined.
“We’re still going through that process,” he said. “The names will be released at the appropriate time. It’s a process we have to follow.”
Fallon said accreditation of the police department that is sustainable will help with professionalism, recruiting and retention.
Ebner said professional development of officers is one of his mandates. Another goal is to improve interagency cooperation with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick Police Department.
“It’s all about partnerships and cooperation,” he said. “We’re here to work together on behalf of the community.”
The rewrite of a proposed zoning ordinance is ongoing with weekly meetings to discuss the progress. A draft proposal should be ready to present to commissioners in about 45 days, said Toby Harris, Community Development director.
There are only eight short-term rental houses that are not in compliance out of an estimated 1,600 in Glynn County, officials said.
Code enforcement employees will now be working weekends, the time when short-term rentals generate the most complaints.
Jason Hagen, director of project management and business integration, said one of his responsibilities is to identify issues early on, such as right of way acquisition, that could be obstacles to projects funded by a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.