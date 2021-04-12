When a county police officer told a man he recognized him from a shoplifting incident moments earlier Friday, the suspect allegedly replied: “you got me,” according to a police report.
Moments later, struggling in a retention pond after what appeared to be a botched getaway, police said Julius Rashad Caine was singing a new tune: come get me, please.
Glynn County Police Sgt. Richard Leska and Officer D. Shipskie discarded their gear, went into the pond behind Home Depot and pulled Caine to safety.
Caine, 41, remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of the law, jail records show.
Police were called at 1 p.m. to a shoplifting at the Dollar General at Higginbotham Road and U.S. 17. Police said video surveillance showed Caine taking clothing from an outdoor display at the store.
A customer provided police with the license plate number of the vehicle he was in.
Officer R.T. Allen recognized the vehicle moments later and stopped it on the Altama Connector across from the retention pond. When he saw Caine in the backseat, the officer allegedly recognized him as the man on the video who was getting into the vehicle with the stolen clothes.
The report said Caine “laughed, saying you got me.”
As the officer opened the rear passenger side door, Caine allegedly bailed out of the rear driver’s side door, running until he fell. Caine allegedly got up, ran across Altama Connector and eventually into the pond.
The officer twice fired his Taser to stop Caine, but both times it did not deploy, the report said.
Caine allegedly ignored several orders to get out of the water, swimming close to shore, then back to the middle each time. Then Caine allegedly told officers he could not climb the pond’s bank.
When Sgt. Leska went in to assist, Caine allegedly swam away again.
“He then started having trouble getting out of the water,” the report said. “Sgt. Leska and Officer Shipskie went into the water and assisted the subject out of the water.”
Store officials said the take was six shirts valued at $50. Caine’s bond was set at $1,937, jail records show.