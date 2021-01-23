A man suspected in the fatal shooting of his parents early Friday morning at their McIntosh County home is in custody charged with two counts of murder, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force assisted in locating 25-year-old Jordan Jarrod Wynn and task force members and sheriff’s deputies took him into custody before midnight Friday in woods about a half-mile from the victims’ home, Col. Danny Lowe of the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office said.
He is the lone suspect in the deaths of his parents, Frank Wynn, 63, and Lynette M. Wynn, 62, who were gunned down at 2 a.m. Friday at their home at 7233 Jones Road in northern McIntosh County.
Another of the slain couple’s sons was sleeping at the home when he was awakened by gunshots and saw his brother, Jordan Wynn, Lowe said earlier. Jordan Wynn is the youngest of four sons, he said.
Jordan Wynn was hiding in woods on the opposite side of Jones Road from the Wynns' home that adjoins another forested area. McIntosh County, Long County and Liberty County sheriff’s deputies surrounded and searched those woods immediately after the shooting but found nothing, Lowe said.
A team with tracking dogs from Ware State Prison came to the scene Friday morning but did not pick up a scent, he said.
It was thought that Jordan Wynn could have fled to Savannah or Statesboro, but the fugitive task force used a device that Lowe could not describe, to find Wynn a short distance from the scene of the original search.
“Once they jumped out on him with our guys, he didn’t run,’’ Lowe said. Wynn was still wet from the rain that fell in the area throughout the day Friday, he said.
He was unarmed, and investigators have not yet located the weapon used to gun down Frank and Lynette Wynn, Lowe said.
“We think it was a 9 mm [pistol],’’ Lowe said.
Medical examiners at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Savannah will conduct an autopsy on the victims’ bodies Monday, Lowe said.