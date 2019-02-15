Surfrider Foundation joins Sea Island spit lawsuit

The conservation groups in a lawsuit regarding development of the Sea Island spit added to their number the Surfrider Foundation, according to the plaintiffs’ amended complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Savannah.
The groups — which also include the Altamaha Riverkeeper, One Hundred Miles and Center for a Sustainable Coast — are suing the Army Corps of Engineers and Sea Island Acquisition to halt further development on the spit. That includes a new groin and up to 2.5 million cubic yards of sand, meant to make the spit wide enough to handle residential development.
According to the amended complaint, “Surfrider’s Georgia chapter currently has over 100 members in the state and over 1,000 supporters — including those who engage with the chapter as followers on social media, attendees at its events and recipients of the chapter’s emails. Some of these members and supporters use the Sea Island spit and other places affected by the permit for recreation.
“Surfrider and its supporters have participated in and continue to participate in efforts to protect the Sea Island spit, including submitting comments opposing issuance of this permit, challenging the Georgia Shore Protection Act permit in state court, and taking other actions to specifically protect the Sea Island spit.”
Steve Combs, chairman of the Surfrider Georgia chapter, and Jason Latham, coastal director of the Surfrider Georgia chapter, both submitted declarations with the amended complaint.
“At a point where smart planning is more critical than ever to protect our coastal resources, it defies common sense to develop pristine coastal areas for the benefit of a few landowners to the detriment of shoreline health, wildlife habitat and public access to Georgia’s beloved beaches,” Combs said in a statement late Wednesday. “It’s important to adopt a reasonable approach that balances the public interest and private rights — this project fails to strike that balance.
The amended complaint comes five days after attorneys for the federal defendants in the suit filed their answers to the original complaints — there were two suits at first, covering essentially the same ground. One was by the Riverkeeper and OHM, and the other was by CSC. Justice Department attorneys representing the Corps responded to both complaints, though the court merged the cases.