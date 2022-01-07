A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling could affect a proposal by Twin Pines Minerals to mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
The case between the states of Mississippi and Tennessee over the withdrawal of water from an aquifer under both states determined the same laws that apply to water flowing above ground also apply to water in multi-state aquifers.
The ruling opens the door to legal challenges to resolve future disputes over the use of interstate groundwater.
Another state sharing the Floridan Aquifer’s water supply could now challenge Twin Pines’ request to withdraw 1.44 million gallons a day from the aquifer to support mining operations.
Alabama-based Twin Pines is proposing to mine on a 577-acre tract in Charlton County near the southeast border of the swamp. The permit is under review by state environmental officials and a final decision will be up to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The permits submitted by Twin Pines include the surface mining application, mining use plan, groundwater withdrawal application, soil abatement plan, and the subsurface continuity of humane-bearing sands in the aquifer document.
In a phone interview Thursday, Gil Rogers, director of the Georgia office for the Southeast Environmental Law Center, said the ruling puts groundwater in the same category as surface water when it comes to the ability for states to file legal challenges to the amount of water withdrawn.
“Normally disputes between states have been over rivers,” Rogers said. “Groundwater in Georgia is a public resource.”
Rogers said he is not qualified to determine if another state could sue over Twin Pines plans to withdraw water from the aquifer.
Other areas where large water withdrawals occur have created lower water levels that could impact neighboring wells, he said.
“You would have to look at other withdrawals,” he said.
The mining proposal has drawn opposition by scientists concerned mining near the world-famous swamp could have an irreversible impact on water levels.
Heavy minerals including titanium are mined by digging a pit, sifting the minerals from the sandy soil and backfilling the pit with the sifted soil as crews dig through the mining site. Scientists believed the stratified layers of soil are what keeps water in the basin-like swamp and backfilling the mixed layers could allow water to leak out of the swamp, lowering water levels.
More than 40 scientists have joined to express concerns about potential impact mining could have on the swamp. They are joined by more than 100 church leaders and prominent elected officials in voicing concerns about potential impacts to the environment and local economy.
As many as 700,000 people visit the wildlife refuge each year, creating 753 permanent local jobs and adding $64.7 million into the local economy.