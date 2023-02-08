The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the validity of the March 2022 special election where 72% of Camden County voters approved a referendum rejecting a commercial spaceport.
Camden County officials had argued in its appeal to the state’s highest court that voters did not have the power to veto a county commission’s resolution after the fact.
In a statement after the court’s ruling, county officials expressed disappointment over the ruling. One argument by the county was concerns of setting a precedent for voters across the state to challenge a local government’s decision.
“While the Supreme Court ruling regarding a local government’s Home Rule authority is discouraging to hear, the Camden County Board of Commissioners respects the difficult decision made by the justices of the Georgia Supreme Court,” according to the statement. “Clearly, given the complexity of this decision on Home Rule and how it will impact local governments moving forward, this will be a matter the General Assembly will need to address quickly to preserve the representative democracy we have in this great state.”
Newly elected Camden County Commissioner Jim Goodman, who took office in January, was opposed to the spaceport prior to his election and has continued to oppose it. He has been rebuffed by fellow commissioners in his attempt to make a motion to release all records regarding the attempted purchase of property owned by Union Carbide for a launch site.
Goodman said there is “absolutely no reason” to withhold public records. The records requests include how the $12 million spent on getting a Federal Aviation Administration launch site license, consultant fees, property transactions and other expenses related to the project.
The only legal challenge remaining is a federal lawsuit to question why the FAA issued a launch site permit to the county in December 2021. The license will only be issued if Camden County closes on the purchase of 4,000 acres owned by Union Carbide that would be used as the launch site.
Opponents have argued it’s too dangerous to launch rockets over Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands, where there are occupied homes, historic structures and environmentally sensitive areas that could be jeopardized if there was a launch malfunction.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Goodman said he was not surprised by the court’s ruling.
“How could they find anything other than that?” he asked. “A first-year law student could see the errors in that case.”
Goodman questioned the legal advice given to county commissioners.
“An incompetent legal authority invents a reason and it triggers more and more money and legal expenses,” he said.
As for what fellow county commissioners do, Goodman said time will tell.
“I’ll wait and see if they are dumb enough,” he said. “It’s past the point of being polite. It’s about making the point.”
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, said she was not surprised by the ruling.
“The Justices’ ruling is thoughtful and thorough,” she said. “Most importantly, it recognizes that Georgia’s constitution was written as a tool for regular citizens to defend themselves against rogue spending and decision-making by their elected officials. The effort put forth by the citizens of Camden County was unprecedented and demonstrates the strength of democracy.”