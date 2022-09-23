The Georgia Supreme Court will hear an appeal from Camden County seeking to invalidate the results of a referendum blocking the purchase of land intended as the launch site for a spaceport.

The Oct. 6 hearing will be held at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.

More from this section

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

Richard Hathaway was leaning toward voting in favor of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the November general election, but he wanted more information how the money would be spent.