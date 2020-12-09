Supreme Court denies mass killer's appeal

A killer convicted of gruesomely beating to death his father and seven others at a mobile home park in northern Glynn County in 2009 will not get a new trial, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Monday.
Guy William Heinze Jr. is serving life in prison without possibility of parole. He was convicted of eight counts of malice murder on Oct. 31, 2013, in Glynn County Superior Court. Judge Stephen G. Scarlett sentenced Heinze to life without parole on each of the eight counts.
His father, Guy Heinze Sr., as well as Brenda Flanagan, Russell Toler Sr., Christy Toler, Russell Toler Jr., Michelle Toler and Joseph West all were found pummeled to death inside a mobile home at New Hope Mobile Home Park, 5410 U.S. 17, on the morning of Aug. 29, 2009.
Michael Toler and a 3-year-old child named B.J. were found badly beaten. Michael Toler died shortly afterward at a hospital. The child survived.
It was Heinze who first brought the grisly scene to the attention of police. A neighbor saw him arrive at the mobile home that morning and then run out the door several minutes later, screaming, “My whole family’s dead!”
Police found the stock of a 20-gauge shotgun in the home near two of the bodies, but the barrel was never found. A knife found in the living room had Russell Toler Jr.’s blood on it. Beside a nightstand, police found a document smeared in Russell Toler Sr.’s blood, in which police found Heinze’s fingerprints.
Heinze told police he removed a 16-gauge shotgun from the house before they arrived because it was stolen.
Police later found the 16-gauge in the trunk of Heinze’s car. Heinze had lied about it being stolen, police said.
Police found the blood of Russell Toler Sr. on the right side of the gun’s barrel, the wooden stock and the trigger. Heinze’s fingerprint was found in the blood. Also in his car police found a bottle of propoxyphene sedatives prescribed to Michael Toler.
Police deduced the bloody rampage likely began as a fight between Russell Toler Sr. and Heinze over Michael Toler’s bottle of sedatives while the others slept.
Blood smears found on Heinze’s pants and sandals were traced to three of the victims.
Blood samples drawn from Heinze showed cocaine, marijuana and propoxyphene in his system.
Heinze filed a motion for a new trial in November of 2013, saying the replacement of a juror with an alternate during deliberations denied him a fair trial. The juror in question admitted during the selection process that his daughter had been friends with Heinze.
That juror was later removed after a “’heated’ conflict” with the jury foreman. Heinze agreed to the removal of the juror in exchange for the prosecution’s agreement not to seek the death penalty. The alternate juror joined the jury and deliberations began anew.
The jury found Heinze guilty on all counts.
After a trial court denied his motion for a new trial on Feb. 20, Heinze appealed to the state Supreme Court the next day.
Heinze fully understood the agreement reached when prosecutors conceded the death penalty in exchange for Heinze agreeing to the questionable juror’s removal, the state Supreme Court ruled.
“Moreover, Heinze has not asserted or presented any evidence as to anything relating to the agreement that he did not know about or understand at the time he entered into it,” the Supreme Court ruling concluded. “This enumeration of error fails.”
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Thomas Buscemi represented the state during oral arguments before the Supreme Court. He also represented the state throughout the appellate process.