As Glynn County’s Supervisor of the Georgia Soil and Water Commission, Glenn Cook is busy learning the nuances of the job.
The goal of the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission is to assist people and communities in caring for the natural resources in their area.
At more than 2.9 million acres, the eight-county Satilla River Conservation District, one of 40 in the state, is the largest district east of the Mississippi River. It includes Glynn, Brantley, Wayne, Camden, Pierce, Ware, Charlton and Atkinson counties.
Programs include erosion and sediment control, rural water resources, natural conservation and development, technical assistance from the University of Georgia, the federal Farm Bill and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
“The position is little understood,” Cook said. “Many people don’t know it exists.”
One of the big success stories is a feral swine control program that has eliminated 10,000 hogs, saving $3 million in property damages in 103 counties.
Cook said the commission serves as an advisory board to the state soil and water commission.
“I’m digging as hard as I can to learn more about the district,” Cook said.
Another role of the local district is to serve as an appeals board. Often an applicant’s problem is an incomplete application on a request. If the local board can resolve the issue, it gets sent back to the state for final approval.
The commission promotes the conservation treatment of soil and water related resources and encourages good forestry management on existing forest land. Another goal is to promote the conservation of wildlife resources. It also works with local, state and federal officials on policy.
Cook said he’d like the state to create a field guide similar to one in Alabama, where all the information needed is on an app. It provides information about site preparations, runoff, sediment control and other information.
“I don’t think it would be that difficult,” Cook said of the app.