Glenn Cook, newly elected Glynn County Supervisor of the Georgia Soil and Water Commission, is spending his time learning more about the job and meeting contacts he will interact with his job.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

As Glynn County’s Supervisor of the Georgia Soil and Water Commission, Glenn Cook is busy learning the nuances of the job.

The goal of the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission is to assist people and communities in caring for the natural resources in their area.

