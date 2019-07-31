Nine notable Glynn County Superior Court defendants received their sentences in recent weeks after most were convicted July 11.
A notable exception to that list being John Renay Wilson Jr., 19, who was convicted July 17 of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during commission of a felony. He stabbed 23-year-old Christopher Bailey in the 1600 block of Gordon Street in October 2018.
Wilson is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 9 in the court of Judge Roger Lane.
Rachelle Evon Osborne, 24, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of child molestation and received 20 years’ probation. She will also have to go through residential substance abuse treatment and afterward complete the Out of Darkness program.
Phillip Nathaniel James, 38, pleaded guilty to four counts of entering an automobile. He was accused of an additional count of entering an auto and eight counts of financial transaction card fraud. James received 180 days confinement, 20 years probation, and will have to pay $2,800 in provisions and a $1,500 fine.
Nigil Keith Butler, 20, and Jeremiah Jalon Shaw, 21, pleaded guilty to their roles in a home invasion. According to police reports at the time, they confronted a 21-year-old woman near Cate Road and forced her inside a residence.
Both men pleaded to home invasion, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Butler received eight years in prison, 22 years’ probation and a $1,500 fine, while Shaw received 12 years in prison, 18 years’ probation and a $1,500 fine.
Rameel Rashad Shaquan Connor, 29, and Marcus A. Gordon, 30, pleaded guilty to their roles in an assault. Connor pleaded to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Gordon pleaded to tampering with evidence. Connor received a sentence of five years’ probation, while Gordon’s sentence was two years and one day confinement, plus seven years and 364 days of probation.
Emanuel Christopher Williams, 34, pleaded guilty to third-degree child cruelty and battery in violation of the state Family Violence Act. He received two years’ probation and a $1,000 fine.
Ti-Tiana Kiosha Butler, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree child cruelty. According to the indictment, she maliciously caused excessive physical pain by striking a child in the head, face and chest, and at some point used a belt. She received a term of three years in prison and 17 years’ probation.
Dominique Lavon Norman, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He received a sentence of three and a half years in prison, and 11 and a half years’ probation, along with a $1,500 fine.
Don Earl Johnson Jr., 40, is scheduled for a status conference Aug. 9. He’s charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder and other crimes for allegedly killing Daniel Lee Gilliam in April 2017 off Simon Drive. Johnson was already serving time on an unrelated offense when arrested on this matter in June 2018.