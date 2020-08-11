The clock is ticking down the moments until students return to school in Glynn County.
Scott Spence, superintendent of schools, expects the new academic year to be one the most challenging returns to school he’s faced in his more than 30-year career in education.
“We have 10 days to prepare for our students to walk into the classroom,” he told a group gathered Monday for the Golden Isles Republican Women’s monthly lunch meeting. “We have 10 days to prepare for students who haven’t been in a classroom in nearly six months to come to our schools.”
The COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in mid-March. Soon after, Spence was named the sole finalist for Glynn County Schools’ superintendent position.
He and other district and school-level leaders have spent months preparing for the new school year.
That preparation process has reached its final stages, but the work will not cease Aug. 20, when students return.
Teachers began working in their classrooms last week, and they’re preparing for in-person and virtual learning with an awareness that schools may have to fully close again, Spence said.
“Whatever scenario we face, I truly believe that the educators in Glynn County will be prepared,” he said. “The easy way out would simply be to tell everyone to go on virtual. We’re not going to take the easy way out. We all know that’s not what’s best for our children. They need to be in the classroom, they need to see their friends, they need to see their teachers. They need the emotional, social and the academic support that a school offers.”
Spence reflected on his first days as a student-teacher at Glynn Academy more than 30 years ago. After being offered a full-time position to teach at Glynn Academy, Spence said his college advisor told him he’d been hired by one of the best school systems in the state.
“‘You have no idea just how lucky you are, because not many first year teachers get the opportunity to teach in the school system that is a model for the rest of the state, that other systems look up to,’” Spence recalled his advisor saying. “And that is my goal for the Glynn County School System. I want everyone to say the things that (my advisor) said about our school system 31 years ago. And I think we can make that happen.”
The challenges presented by the pandemic right now will not go away anytime soon and will have to be faced head-on, he said.
“So here I stand as the leader of the school system, dealing with a global pandemic that has brought fear, anger, sadness and yes even politics into the daily lives of our students, as well as our teachers,” he said.
Plans for the new school year are based on guidance from the health department, the state education department and the governor’s office, he said.
“We’re not just reaching up into the sky and pulling this stuff down,” Spence said. “Although this plan may change as we get closer to school, I feel like we have a good plan heading into the start of the school year.”
Nearly 23 percent of the student body opted to begin the new year at home with virtual learning.
Spence shared some of the precautions that will be taken at schools for students who will be learning in person. Adults will be required to wear masks in school buildings and new class change procedures will aim to prevent a situation like the one seen in a viral photo taken recently inside a Paulding County high school that showed a crowded hallway with few students wearing masks but standing close together.
“We’re going to have one-way travel around our high schools … And then at middle and elementary schools, they’re going to change one or two classes at a time,” Spence said.
Teachers will sanitize desks after each class leaves, and custodians will clean every room in the school twice a day.
“Instead of having nighttime custodians, all of our custodians will be there when the children are there,” Spence said.
Plans center around providing students with the best possible school experience, Spence said.
“I promise that during the next 10 days, the administration, the faculty and staff of the Glynn County School System will do everything we possibly can to create the best possible environment for the students of Glynn County,” he said.