The Glynn County Democrats hosted a virtual forum Friday evening with Glynn County Schools superintendent Scott Spence, who gave insight about the first couple of days of a school year significantly altered by the pandemic.
Julie Jordan, GlynnDems chair and a candidate for House District 179, led the discussion, which included Democratic school board candidates Regina Johnson and Audrey Gibbons. Johnson and Gibbons asked questions, as did community members who tuned in for the hour-long event.
The conversation touched on many areas of education, including quarantine procedures, the digital resources divide and state funding cuts.
Jordan, who recently retired from a nearly 30-year career in education, said she knows the school system’s priority must be the health and safety of students, teachers and staff. Glynn County students returned to face-to-face instruction Thursday, and about 3,000 students stayed home to start the year through virtual learning. Jordan asked what the first two days of school looked like.
“Thursday went great. I was worried about the masks, the kids wearing the masks,” said Spence, referring to Glynn County Schools’ mask mandate for all students and staff. “I was worried about having parents complaining about that. We had one parent the entire day complain that we were making their child wear a mask.”
Some also complained that parents weren’t allowed in schools and couldn’t walk their children to class on the first day, but Spence said visitor limitations are a critical part of the plan to create the safest environment possible for students.
“Folks can still meet with teachers,” he said. “They just need to set up an appointment.”
As of Friday, the school system reported one student to have tested positive for COVID-19. School officials learned Friday morning that a Glynn Academy student tested positive, and as a result that student and 36 others have to be quarantined. The school system created a COVID-19 Daily Statistics page on its website that will be regularly updated with information about reported cases of the virus and numbers of individuals quarantined as a result.
Spence explained the procedures that will be taken when a student tests positive and others have to be quarantined.
“The student stays out 14 days from the test, the day of the test, and the other students have to stay out 14 days from the time they are close to that student, from the first time they’re close to that student,” he said. “They’re going to miss the 14 days.”
Those students transition into distance learning until they’re able to return to school.
“If they have symptoms within the 14 days, they have to go 10 days from the time of symptoms,” Spence said. “… If you have a negative test during that 14-day period, it’s still not going to shorten that time because of the incubation period.”
Gibbons, who is running for the District 5 seat on the school board and who is a parent and grandparent, said many still have questions about school operation changes being made to address the pandemic.
“I think for the majority of parents, including myself, safety was the major concern,” Gibbons said. “Were the children wearing masks, would they be social distancing, what would be the class sizes, what would be the setting?”
She said some have wondered if students’ temperatures will be taken at any point in the school day. There’s also a question of how to ensure students who chose to learn virtually will have the resources they need.
Jordan asked if the school system has enough masks and resources for students and teachers.
“I was a little worried whenever we decided to mandate masks,” Spence said. “I didn’t think we had enough. But I will say that our community, they came to us and brought us far more masks than I thought.”
And, so far, most students have arrived at schools wearing their own masks, he said.“When I walked around the schools on Thursday morning, every kid was getting out of cars and getting off the bus with masks,” Spence said. “… I am so happy that our parents supported our decision, overwhelmingly, to have the students wear masks.”
Glynn County Schools currently has a supply of more than 60,000 masks. But if the community wishes to donate other supplies, hand sanitizer and bottled water would go a long way, Spence said.
Johnson, who is running for an at-large school board seat, said one of her main concerns is the disproportionate access to technology and the internet among families in Glynn County. She asked what sort of upgrades are needed to improve that digital device access.
“We do not have enough mobile devices for every student in Glynn County to have one,” Spence said. “Everyone needs to understand that, first of all.”
When schools closed in March, the district distributed Chromebooks purchased by local funding because administrators understood the federal policy to be that Chromebooks bought by federal funding could not be lent out off campus.
Last week, though, school leaders learned about a way to fill out a form and distribute federally funded technology.
“I think we’re in a better position to be able to provide technology to those students who don’t have it than we were three or four days ago, because we didn’t know that loophole existed,” Spence said.
Internet access is also a concern, but Spence said hotspots have been purchased that can be placed on school buses and transported to parts of the community that need access.
This year, the school system has also had to grapple with a significant budget cut from the state. As those cuts were being determined at the state level, Spence said Glynn County school officials prepared by not filling certain vacant positions, such as the assistant superintendent position that was vacated last school year.
“There were a lot of places where we didn’t hire, and we saved over $1 million by not doing that,” Spence said. “Thankfully, because of that, the budget cuts didn’t have that much of an impact on us.”
Beyond the pandemic, this community has also this year been affected by the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man who was killed by two White men earlier this year. Johnson asked how schools are addressing this with students.
“It’s caused a lot of hurt, and it’s brought a lot of things to the attention of our community, the injustices that exist,” she said. “We have students that are returning to school, and they too have been affected either socially or emotionally by the injustices that exist within our society and in our community.”
As a longtime school leader, Spence said he is taking the same approach he has in the past, when challenging conversations like this arise. He instructs teachers not to give their opinion and instead to let these conversations take place organically among students. Teachers should listen to students and moderate the conversations, without telling the students what to think, Spence said.
“We need to teach our kids that everyone’s opinion is important, and we need to be able to listen to each other, respect each other and live together,” he said. “I don’t want adults trying to tell children the way they should think about certain issues. I want the children to be given an opportunity to talk about them … And if it comes up in class, then we let them discuss it.”
Brunswick High’s football team has come together during this time as they’ve supported each other, and Spence said that can be beneficial to the entire school.
“I just think it has to start with the kids, not with the adults, and I’m telling you from a school leader standpoint that’s where change is going to come,” he said.