The TÒ-KALÒN, a 101.9-foot superyacht, will be docked at the Brunswick Landing Marina through Tuesday.
The yacht, designed and built for its American owners Dave and Cheryl Copham, made its maiden voyage a year ago. The vessel’s last port call was in South Florida, said Michael Torras, the marina’s manager. It will continue its voyage along the East Coast during the summer and return to South Florida this fall, he said.
While the TÒ-KALÒN is one of the largest superyacht to dock at the marina, it will be dwarfed in size by ones that are expected to arrive once construction of a new 242-foot dock at the marina is complete.
Torras said the new dock, which will be completed in two weeks, is large enough to accommodate two superyacht twice the size of the TÒ-KALÒN, as well as 10 regular-sized boats.
“We’ve got boats lined up waiting for it,” he said of space on the new dock.
The new dock will also have 100 amp, three-phase power to accommodate the needs of the larger yachts. Torras said he expects the yachts to dock at the marina anywhere from three days to a week. And the occupants help support the local economy by shopping and dining in downtown Brunswick and during their stays.
Torras said an incentive that lures vessels to the marina is low diesel fuel prices, with even bigger discounts on bulk fuel purchases such as the ones needed to fill the tanks of the superyacht.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to accommodate TÒ-KALÒN and its owners,” he said. “We are honored and excited to be a part of this renaissance where Brunswick is becoming a tourist destination again. Our newest dock is in the final stages of completion which will allow us to be able to accommodate up to four superyacht like TÒ-KALÒN.”