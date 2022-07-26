The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees and buildings. Bottom left, A family mostly from Indiana came to the beach with the kids still in pajamas to watch the sun come up Monday. Bottom right, Sometimes the clouds away from the sunrise are pretty impressive as seen by those who walked on the beach at Gould’s Inlet as the sun rose.
Breaking News
Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Brunswick, GDOT partner on pedestrian bridge through marsh on U.S. 17
- GSP: Vehicle eluding police causes major I-95 crash
- Cops: Armed CCGA student in dorm taken to hosptial
- Bystander hit by stray gunfire Wednesday afternoon
- Liberty Harbor manager seeking forgiveness of $300,000 in tax penalties and fees
- Officers get into standoff with man wielding ghost gun
- RV park planned near Blythe Island
- Customers enjoy flavorful food on the fly at Three Little Birds
- Tourism in the Golden Isles continues to set records
- Father's vital memories lost in house fire
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.