St. Marys voters are being asked via referendum if they support an earlier start to Sunday alcohol sales.
The existing law allows sales in the city from 12:30 p.m. Sunday until 12:30 a.m. Monday. The new law would allow Sunday sales to start at 11 a.m.
But a problem with the referendum’s wording is creating some confusion.
The referendum reads: “Shall the governing authority of the city of St. Marys, Ga. be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits, or alcoholic beverages for beverage purposes by the drink from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.?”
The way the referendum reads, for those who like to go to a sports bar to watch a Sunday afternoon game, last call will be a half hour before opening kickoff if there is only a 90-minute window to buy a cocktail at a restaurant or store, if the intent is to reduce hours.
St. Marys lawyer Jim Stein has worked as a city and county attorney in Georgia for many years. He said it’s unclear what the intent of the referendum is, but he interprets it to mean there will be a very narrow window to buy alcohol in stores and restaurants in St. Marys on Sundays.
“I found it kind of odd,” he said.
If the referendum passes, Stein said he believes the new one will supersede the existing one that allows sales to begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at 12:30 a.m. Monday.
“You would not have two laws,” Stein said.
St. Marys Mayor John Morrissey said he believes the intent of the referendum is to extend the hours of Sunday sales, not to start them earlier for a 90-minute window.
Morrissey said he spoke with election officials to confirm the intent of the referendum is to add an additional hour and a half to Sunday alcohol sales, not restrict them to 90 minutes.